BASEBALL

BRYANT 19, OWASSO (OKLA.) REJOICE CHRISTIAN 1 Grant Johnson was 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in to lead Bryant (8-3) to its sixth consecutive victory. Hudson Thomason and Ridge Southerland each had three RBI for the Hornets.

IZARD COUNTY 15, NORFORK 6 Cash Arnhart went 3 for 5 with 6 runs battled in to propel Izard County (5-1) at the Forrest Wood Classic. Arnhart's three hits were all doubles for the Cougars, who also got two hits and three RBI from Tyler Morehead. Cory Jines was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI for Norfork (5-5).

SALEM 13, VIOLA 2 (6) Owen Guffey gave up 2 hits and struck out 9 in 6 innings to lead Salem (5-7) in the Forrest Wood Classic. Kaiden Hollis had two hits and three runs batted in for the Greyhounds. Gavin Blevins drove in a run for Viola (7-4).

SOFTBALL

FARMINGTON 6, HARDING ACADEMY 1 A five-run fifth inning catapulted Farmington (4-2) to victory against the Lady Wildcats during the Ozark Classic. Justine Davidson drove in two runs, and Reese Shirey recorded two hits for the Lady Cardinals. Mackenzie Byrd led Harding Academy (6-1) with two hits.