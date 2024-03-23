scores

Today at 2:20 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

Friday's scores

Baseball

Bakersfield, Mo. 12, Cotter 0

Batesville 4, Ashdown 1

Benton 11, Wagoner, Okla. 1

Bryant 19, Owasso (Okla.) Rejoice Christian 1

Camden Harmony Grove 7, Heber Springs 6

Charleston 3, Lamar 2

Flippin 16, Green Forest 6

Gravette 5, Greenland 4

Harrisburg 11, Quitman 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 4, Greenwood 3

Joe T. Robinson 5, North Little Rock 3

Little Rock Christian 9, Greenwood 2

Maumelle 13, Owasso (Okla.) Rejoice Christian 3

Morrilton 10, Camden Harmony Grove 1

Morrilton 17, Mayflower 2

Mount Vernon-Enola 21, Bradford 2

Nemo Vista 12, Marshall 1

Newport 9, Maumelle Charter 5

Ozark 2, Howe, Okla. 0

Panama, Okla. 4, Paris 0

Pottsville 7, Lamar 0

Rose Bud 22, Marked Tree 8

Salem 12, Viola 2

Searcy 14, Warren 3

Shiloh Christian 3, Texarkana 3, tie

Valley View 3, Little Rock Christian 0

Warren 10, Gentry 0

Woodlawn 7, Palestine-Wheatley 6

Softball

Farmington 6, Harding Academy 1

Soccer

Girls

Bentonville 4, Kickapoo, Mo. 0

Brookland 3, Joe T. Robinson 1

Cave City 5, Paragould 1

Central Arkansas Christian 2, Maumelle Charter 0

Harrison 7, Farmington 0

Heber Springs 1, Wynne 1, tie

Star City 3, Cossatot River 1

Boys

Springdale 4, Grissom, Ala. 0

