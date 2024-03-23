BASKETBALL

Arkansas State opens play in CBI

The Arkansas State men's team is set to play in its first postseason tournament since 1999 when it takes on Bethune-Cookman today at 1 p.m. Central in a first-round matchup of the College Basketball Invitational. Every game of the tournament will be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach Fla.

The 15-team field will play their first-round games this weekend in the single elimination tournament that culminates with the championship game Wednesday night. High Point is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and the only team that will receive a first-round bye.

The Red Wolves (18-16) enter the tournament as the No. 4 seed, while Bethune-Cookman (17-16) is the No. 13 seed. Despite being the higher seed, Arkansas State will virtually be playing a road game as the Bethune-Cookman campus is two miles from the Ocean Center.

Guards Caleb Fields and Taryn Todd are the top scorers for ASU, averaging 12.1 and 12.6 points per game, respectively. Freddy Hicks III also averages 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds.

In its last outing, Bethune-Cookman lost 65-53 to the Grambling State in the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on March 15.

-- Mike Harley

National Park College advances to national final

The men's team from National Park College of Hot Springs will play for a national championship tonight.

The Warhawks (30-1) defeated Davidson-Davie (N.C.) Community College 92-83 on Friday night in the semifinals of the NJCAA Division 2 Tournament at Danville, Ill.

NPC will face South Suburban (Ill.) College (33-2) or Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College (29-6) in the championship game today at 7 p.m. Central.

On Friday, the Warhawks were paced by balanced scored, led by Siddiq Canty's 19 points off the bench. Taylor Harrell had 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Ja'Bryant Hill contributed 18 points. Nakavieon White had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Patrick Punch and Keryn Collins each added nine points.

BOWLING

Red Wolves in C-USA championship

The Arkansas State women's team advanced to today's semifinal match against Jacksonville State at the Conference USA Tournament after defeating Stephen F Austin and Youngstown State on Friday at Harahan, La.

The Red Wolves (82-24) grabbed a 1-0 lead against SFA with a traditional pinfall edge of 1,079-1,041 in the opener Friday. Malaya Chavez (233) paced ASU, followed by Saralyne Nassberg (231).

SFA won the Baker 5-game total pinfall portion of the mega-match, but ASU clinched the match by winning four of the five games in the Baker best-of-seven.

Against Youngstown State, ASU won the traditional match 962-940 before winning all five Baker games to clinch the match 2-0.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services