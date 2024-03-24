Artistic aspirations

The art of fundraising was at play March 9 at the 20th Biennial Pulaski Heights Picassos, a benefit for Pulaski Heights Elementary.

Co-chairs Brooke-Augusta Ware and Cory Grummer welcomed supporters to an art gallery set up in the ballroom of the Junior League of Little Rock building.

Works by local artists -- including John Kushmaul, Tonya McNair, Layet Johnson, Matt McLeod and the school's third-grade art classes -- as well as travel packages to Costa Rica and Fairmont Properties Worldwide were auctioned to raise money for the art education, a garden program, books for each child, teacher training and student participation in academic competitions.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh