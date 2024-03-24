Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE WOMEN by Kristin Hannah. In 1965, a nursing student follows her brother to serve during the Vietnam War and returns to a divided America.

2. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

3. IRON FLAME by Rebecca Yarros. The second book in the Empyrean series. Violet Sorrengail's next round of training might require her to betray the man she loves.

4. NEVER TOO LATE by Danielle Steel. A widow makes a fresh start in New York City and connects with her movie-star neighbor as they help others after a crisis.

5. THE HUNTER by Tana French. The life that a Chicago police department retiree has built in Ireland with a local woman and her daughter comes under threat.

6. A FATE INKED IN BLOOD by Danielle L. Jensen. After the secret of her magic to repel attacks is revealed, Freya encounters dangerous tests by the gods.

7. THREE-INCH TEETH by C.J. Box. The 24th book in the Joe Pickett series. A man released from prison uses grizzly bear attacks to cover his acts of revenge.

8. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE by James McBride. Secrets held by the residents of a dilapidated neighborhood come to life when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well.

9. HOUSE OF FLAME AND SHADOW by Sarah J. Maas. The third book in the Crescent City series. Bryce wants to return home while Hunt is trapped in Asteri's dungeons.

10. FIRST LIE WINS by Ashley Elston. A woman who works for a mysterious boss takes on a new identity to dig up information on someone.

Nonfiction

1. THE HOUSE OF HIDDEN MEANINGS by RuPaul. The multiple Emmy Award-winning producer of "RuPaul's Drag Race" traces his journey from his childhood in San Diego to becoming a pop culture icon.

2. BLOOD MONEY by Peter Schweizer. The author of "Red-Handed" depicts a scheme involving the Chinese Communist Party's covert operations in America.

3. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

4. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

5. OATH AND HONOR by Liz Cheney. The former congresswoman from Wyoming recounts how she helped lead the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

8. BURN BOOK by Kara Swisher. The tech journalist and podcast host gives an overview of the tech industry and the foibles of its founders.

9. BAD THERAPY by Abigail Shrier. Shrier makes her case that the mental health industry has a negative impact on American children.

10. ATTACK FROM WITHIN by Barbara McQuade. A legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC looks at the effects of disinformation on law and politics.

Paperback fiction

1. HAPPY PLACE by Emily Henry.

2. THE INMATE by Freida McFadden.

3. THE TEACHER by Freida McFadden.

4. ICEBREAKER by Hannah Grace.

5. THE HOUSEMAID by Freida McFadden.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE TRUMP INDICTMENTS with an introduction, annotations and supporting materials by Melissa Murray and Andrew Weissmann.

2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

3. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

4. THE BOYS IN THE BOAT by Daniel James Brown.

5. 10% HAPPIER by Dan Harris.

Source: The New York Times