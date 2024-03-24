Births

Today at 4:11 a.m.

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 13

Oghenero Omu, and Justin Scharfenberg, Little Rock, son.

March 14

Andrea and Loren Hodges, Little Rock, son.

NiCole and David Miller, Fordyce, daughter.

London and Chase Lima, Little Rock, daughter.

March 15

Grace and Gael Snow, Alexander, daughter.

Alexandria and John Benton, Sherwood, son.

Danielle and Michael Johnson, Conway, daughter.

Katey Casey and Tayshawn Turner, Ward, daughter.

March 18

Michaela and Christopher Pierce, Rison, son.

March 19

Kelli and Frank LaPorte-Jenner, Little Rock, daughter.

Kayleigh and Cody Cole, Cabot, daughter.

March 20

Jennifer Glaze and Norman Johnson, Little Rock, son.

