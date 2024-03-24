The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Reports from the North Little Rock Police Department were not available last week.

Little Rock

72204

8301 W. 46th St., Demtrie Clubreath, 3:07 a.m. March 19, property valued at $100.

4201 Weldon Ave., Ashley White, 10:33 a.m. March 20, property value unknown.

2318 Brown St., Keith Clay, 11:11 p.m. March 20, property value unknown.

72209

10306 Independence Lane, Cleaster Johnson, 11:53 a.m. March 18, property value unknown.

4607 Hoffman Road, Red Dot Storage, 3:34 p.m. March 18, property value unknown.

5705 W. 65th St., Mohammad Yafai, 5:39 p.m. March 18, property valued at $501.

9507 Woodford Dr., Donna Harris, 7:00 p.m. March 18, property valued at $400.

6600 Lancaster Road, Rashayla Williams, 1:48 p.m. March 19, property value unknown.

72103

10421 Helm Dr., Ray Schiebler, 1:43 p.m. March 21, property valued at $1,400.

72211

420 Napa Valley Dr., Destiny Jones, 7:25 a.m. March 18, property valued at $1,842.