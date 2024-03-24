Business people

Carlos Vicente has been named vice president of marketing and sales for the Walton Arts Center. Vicente will be responsible for marketing, public relations, ticketing and box office for the nonprofit arts organization. Vicente earned a bachelor of music in vocal performance from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, and his master of music in vocal performance at Rice University in Houston.

