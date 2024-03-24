Club News: Curious Kansas Quilter presents trunk show “50 States/50 Quilts”; Hike to begin at Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs; Bella Vista’s Golf and Burgers League will soon opening its season

Calico Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet at 1 p.m. March 25 in Sengel Hall at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

The program will be presented by Denise Stahl (The Curious Kansas Quilter). Stahl will share her trunk show: "50 States/50 Quilts." Stahl comes from Lawrence, Kan., and her journey to quilting was about as far as the distance between Germany, where she was stationed, and Kansas, where she lives now.

After 16 years in the U.S. Army, 17 years at the University of Kansas studying and working in the field of families of children with disabilities, years of cross stitch, knitting, weaving and beading, she finally arrived at quilting. She calls herself the Curious Kansas Quilter because she's never met a technique she won't try at least once. She also has a tough time passing up new patterns, BOM and workshops. Currently she teaches various quilting classes in person and virtually and spends as much time quilting as her family, housework, reading, and traveling will allow.

On March 26 Stahl will provide a half-day workshop featuring the delightful Carolina Dogwoods pattern designed by Annette Ornelas with Southwind Designs. Workshop fee is $30.

Information: admin@calicocutups.com.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk March 27 in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks at 207 W. Van Buren St.

The entire city is on the National Register of Historic Places. The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel located at 75 Prospect Ave., where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. April 2 at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville.

The topic is "Bees" and it will be presented by two members of "Calm and Confidence," a community organization dedicated to teaching about bees and helping to manage the bee population. Carly Gurel is also a Master Gardener.

Meetings are open to the public.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: bentoncountymastergardeners.com/home.

Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 10 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Cindy Burns from Frisco, Texas. Her message is "From Darkness to Light." The special feature will be "Spring into Fashion Show" by Audrey's Resale Boutique.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are required by noon April 5.

The April Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. April 3 at 12 Coylton Drive in Bella Vista.

Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email bellavistacwcstonecroft@gmail.com.

Golf and Burgers

Bella Vista's Golf and Burgers League will be opening their season April 13 at Bella Vista Country Club Golf Course. There will be 9-hole, 4-person scramble with a shotgun start.

League play is on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at 2 p.m. on six of Bella Vista's courses. There are dinners after play at local restaurants. The cost to play is $10 registration fee and $3 per play date for prizes, plus after 2 p.m. golf fees.

The Golf and Burgers League is open to couples, singles and friends. Nonplaying significant others are welcome to dinner.

Information: (630) 217-8214, (479) 366-7649 or golfandburgers.com.

Guist, Annetjie Stucki and McGaughey



McGaughey, Jordan Vazquec and Guist



McGaughey, Sydney Lane and Guist

