The following divorces granted were recorded in the Sebastian and Crawford County clerks' offices March 12-18.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

23-639. Cassie Grebe v. Jason Grebe

23-663. Alisha Hampton v. James Hampton

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

23-18. Yuliana Alvarez v. Juan Jara

23-579. Dennis Starkweather, II v. Brooke L. Starkweather

23-877. Maria Elena Kaohlbrecher v. Tommy Kohlbrecher

24-9. Keightlynn Doss v. Javan Doss

24-88. Cha-le Mason v. Gregory Mason