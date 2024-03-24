Hot-shooting Vols collect an easy win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Rickea Jackson scored 26 points and Tennessee rolled past Green Bay 92-63 in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament Saturday.

Sarah Puckett added 14 points, Jewel Spear had 13 and reserve Tess Darby 11 for the sixth-seeded Lady Vols, who are the only team to participate in all 42 women's NCAA Tournaments. It was the first game back in Raleigh, N.C. for Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper, who coached North Carolina State for four seasons from 2009-13.

"We were just so connected on the defensive end today and helping each other, talking," Jackson said. "We were just doing everything because we knew that they're a great efficient offensive team, and in order to beat them we would have to do that."

Maddy Schreiber led 11th-seeded Green Bay (27-7) with 13 points, but the Phoenix remained without an NCAA Tournament victory since 2012 by suffering their most-lopsided loss of the season. Veteran Coach Kevin Borseth gave a salute to teary-eyed fans as he walked off the court.

Tennessee (20-12) reached the 20-win mark for the 47th time, including the fourth in Harper's five seasons. The Lady Vols have been seeded lower than sixth only twice.

"For us to be able to get an easy win, that's a big deal," Harper said. "You're watching the NCAA Tournament and you're seeing upsets, and we didn't want to be on that end of it."

This marked Tennessee's first game since nearly knocking off previously undefeated and No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the SEC tournament semifinals March 9.

"They made everything," Borseth said. "They shot really well. They were 70% in the second quarter."

The impact from Tennessee's interior size advantage was too much for Green Bay. The Lady Vols shot 58.3% from the floor, with Jackson going 10-for-14.

"I feel like we just stayed within our offense, and we just know our plays so where the open person would be," Jackson said. "I feel like we capitalized on their mistakes."

The Phoenix had trouble at times finding open space for shots.

"They're big girls," Scheiber said. "They're tough girls, so I think it was a little bit challenging when we got out there, but we played with them for a while."

N.C. STATE 64,

CHATTANOOGA 45

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Aziaha James scored each of her 19 points in the second half, and North Carolina State pulled away from Chattanooga.

Saniya Rivers scored 16 points and River Baldwin had 10 points and 11 rebounds, boosting N.C. State Coach Wes Moore to a victory against his former team.

Next up for No. 3 seed N.C. State (28-6) is ex-Wolfpack coach Kellie Harper and sixth-seeded Tennessee on Monday.

The winner goes to the Sweet 16 in Portland, Ore.

Jada Guinn scored 13 points for Chattanooga (28-5), which had lost only once previously in 2024. Raven Thompson added 11 points.

The Mocs fell to 1-17 in NCAA Tournament play, with the lone victory coming when Moore was coaching the team. He coached 15 seasons at Chattanooga before leaving for the N.C. State job following the 2012-13 season.

GONZAGA 75, UC IRVINE 56

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Yvonne Ejim had 25 points and 14 rebounds and No. 4 seed Gonzaga overcame a slow start to roll past UC Irvine.

The Bulldogs (31-3) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter. Kayleigh Truong added 16 points and the Bulldogs shot 62% and scored 45 points in the second half.

The Bulldogs started 0-for-10 from the three-point line and managed just 10 points in the first quarter, their lowest output in any quarter this season.

Brynna Maxwell, the Bulldogs' top outside shooter, shook off a slow start and sank two three-pointers and a long jumper to fuel a 21-2 run to end the first half and start the third quarter.

Kayleigh Truong and twin sister Kaylynne each had five assists for the Bulldogs, who are in their seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament and are one win away from their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2015.

Nevaeh Parkinson scored 18 points and Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba added 15 for UC Irvine.

The Anteaters (23-9) were in their first NCAA Tournament since 1995 and raced out to a 17-6 lead.

Chattanooga's Jada Guinn (24) loses the ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore instructs Zoe Brooks (35) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Chattanooga in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Chattanooga's Caia Elisaldez (11) drives against North Carolina State's Saniya Rivers (22) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Chattanooga's Raven Thompson (32) handles the ball as Karsen Murphy (33) sets a screen on North Carolina State's Mimi Collins (2) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



North Carolina State's Madison Hayes (21) grabs a loose ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Chattanooga in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

