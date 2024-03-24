Local notes: Artosphere seeks five local artists to beautify fences around the Upper Ramble; OLLI announces classes

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

March 25: Conservation -- A Recent Activity. Dr. Malcolm Cleaveland explores why western cultures only recently embraced the idea of conservation and why it has become necessary. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Butterfield Trail Village. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

March 26: Clinton House Museum. Enjoy a guided tour of the Fayetteville home of former President Clinton and First Lady/Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. 10 a.m. to noon. Clinton House Museum. $29 members,$44 nonmembers

March 26: Exploring Energy Efficiency With Ozarks Electric Cooperative. Join Ozarks Electric's Director of Energy Services and Manager of Electric Services to learn about being ore energy efficient at home, the future of electric vehicles and get your residential solar questions answered. 1 to 3 p.m. OLLI Office. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

March 29, April 5 & 12: Safety & Awareness. Develop and improve your personal safety strategies. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. OLLI Office, $55 members, $70 nonmembers

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Call for artists

As part of this year's Artosphere, Arkansas' Arts + Nature Festival, Walton Arts Center, in partnership with the City of Fayetteville, is seeking five local artists to beautify the fences around the Upper Ramble Construction site.

With the Cultural Arts Corridor project underway, the construction fence around the Upper Ramble site provides a blank canvas and a unique opportunity to involve our community in a public art project. This project also supports Artosphere's mission of sustainability and experiencing art in nature or art influenced by nature.

Walton Arts Center will provide a five-foot by seven-foot mesh canvas – upcycled Broadway banners that previously hung from the building – and will give each selected artist $500 to help with the cost of their supplies. This project is open to all art mediums.

The artwork must be complete by May 1 and will be installed by Walton Arts Center. The artwork will remain on display until the Upper Ramble is finished later this year.

Artists interested in participating must submit their materials to visualarts@waltonartscenter.org by 11:59 p.m. March 28. Submissions must include the subject line "Park Fence Line Project," a written proposal and sketches of the proposed work, along with images of the artist's previous works. Artists will be selected by Walton Arts Center's visual arts team based on alignment with themes of nature and the following rubric:

Creativity - 30%

Quality of submittal - 30%

Theme and cohesion - 30%

Experience/portfolio - 10%

Artists selected to participate in the project will be announced on April 1.

Walton Arts Center is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, national origin or veteran status.

Information: waltonartscenter.org.