Actress Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are "blessed and grateful" to have welcomed a baby boy -- Cardinal Madden -- to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared Friday. "He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures," said a caption on the post, adding that Cardinal is "really cute." "We are feeling so blessed and grateful," said the post, which included an illustration with the words, "A little bird whispered to me." Diaz and Madden also used Instagram in 2020 to announce the birth of a daughter, Raddix. They said at that time they didn't plan to share more photos or details, in order to protect their family's privacy. Diaz, whose films include "There's Something About Mary" and "Charlie's Angels," married Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015. Representatives for Diaz and Madden did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Days after Beyonce releases her eighth studio album, she'll make an appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards to receive its innovator award. Beyonce will appear at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to accept the honor during the April 1 ceremony hosted by Ludacris. She's being recognized for her pioneering career including decades of creative risks and influencing pop culture on a mass scale, as well as last year's groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour. Beyonce's upcoming "Act II: Cowboy Carter" is the follow-up to 2022's acclaimed "Act I: Renaissance." Last month, the singer became the first Black woman to top Billboard's country music chart after the uptempo song "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart. This year, Beyonce scored five iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations, including R&B artist of the year, R&B song of the year, favorite tour style, best fan army and a new category, favorite on screen, for "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce." Taylor Swift leads the iHeartRadio nominations with nine. Fans can vote online in several categories until Monday. The show will air live beginning at 7 p.m. on Fox stations. It will also air on iHeartRadio stations across the U.S. and the app.