New associate vice chancellor focused on engaging students from the start at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- Brooke Magallanes started last week as the new associate vice chancellor for enrollment management at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith with plans to increase the school's enrollment, especially in the Hispanic community.

Magallanes will oversee enrollment, recruitment, admissions and financial aid, according to a news release from the university.

Blake Bedsole, the previous vice chancellor, accepted the same position at Troy University in Alabama.

Magallanes, 33, is a Fort Smith native and a 2014 UAFS graduate. She and her husband, Frankie Magallanes, also a UAFS alumnus, said they were deeply excited to rejoin the River Valley community after working in Little Rock.

Magallanes said stepping back onto the campus that provided her such a rich and transformative educational experience fills her with joy and a deep sense of responsibility.

"UAFS has always been a special place for both Frankie and me," she said. "It's where we grew as individuals and professionals. Bringing my experiences full circle and contributing to the university's future alongside someone who shares this deep connection is incredibly meaningful."

UAFS had a headcount enrollment of 5,506 students for the fall 2023 semester, 2.4% higher than fall 2022, according to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

Magallanes started her new position during the university's spring break. She said she's excited to see what campus is like when the students and staff return and start preparing for the coming school year.

"For me, once a student is admitted to the university, they are a Lion," she said. "So you want to get the faculty involved so that a student can feel engaged in the program before they even start their classes. So the next month or so, the next 90 days, I will be meeting with all of our deans and hoping to meet with all of our department heads, try to have some recruitment strategies that I like to suggest to them, see what works for them to just kind of get them engaged in that process."

Following her graduation from UAFS, Magallanes earned a master of science degree in college student personnel from Arkansas Tech University in 2016 and began her career in enrollment management soon after at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The news release states Magallanes was the interim director of undergraduate admissions at UALR, where she led a team of 23 professional staff members and six student employees, honed her leadership abilities, and demonstrated an innovative approach to enhancing student recruitment and the admissions process.

The release says she saw UALR have a 29.2% increase in the number of freshmen in fall 2022, maintained the increased number of enrolled freshmen the following year and saw a 3.2% increase in new undergraduate spring enrollment, reversing a declining enrollment trend for the term. Additionally, UALR's fall 2024 degree-seeking undergraduate applications increased by 35%, with an increase in admits of 49.2%.

Magallanes also spearheaded the creation of UALR's first bilingual recruiting position and said she wants to help UAFS become a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

A Hispanic-Serving Institution is an institution of higher education with a full-time, undergraduate enrollment that's at least 25% Hispanic, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

"My commitment to building a welcoming and inclusive campus is more than just a professional belief, it's a personal one, too. Leading the charge to hire UALR's first Hispanic recruiter was a step toward creating a more inclusive and representative university community. I am so excited to continue this work at UAFS, helping the university progress towards its goal," she said.

The release states UAFS currently employs two bilingual recruiters who serve the students and families of the Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas regions and host the region's premier Spanish language recruiting event, Sí Se Puede.

Lee Krehbiel, vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs, expressed his confidence in Magallanes' ability to lead the university's enrollment strategies forward.

"Brooke's exceptional leadership skills, combined with her deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in higher education today, make her the ideal choice for this role. Her vision for our enrollment management aligns with our institutional goals, and I am confident she will make a significant impact in the future of UAFS, and I am confident her related experience will help us focus on communication, on highlighting faculty accomplishments and navigating demographic challenges," he said.

Magallanes will earn $115,000 annually.

Brooke Magallanes, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's new associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, stands outside a campus store Wednesday inside the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center on the UAFS campus. In her new role, Magallanes will be responsible for overseeing the university's efforts in enrollment, recruitment, admissions and financial aid.


