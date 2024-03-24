100 years ago

March 24, 1924

The value of all products of Arkansas farms in 1923 totaled $238,753,800 making the state rank twenty-third in the country in crop values last year, according to the annual crop report compiled by Jim Ferguson, commissioner of mines, manufactures and agriculture. ... The state's highest ranking was attained in 1916, when it stood sixteenth. The lower rank of 1923 was caused by the near failure of the cotton crop through a large part of the state.

50 years ago

March 24, 1974

The average price of a gallon of gasoline has jumped 6.3 cents in the Little Rock area the first three months of this year. The figures were obtained from a continuing survey of 12 service stations in Little Rock and North Little Rock. ... During January most gasoline prices ranged between 40 and 50 cents. Now, most are in the 50- to 60-cent range.

25 years ago

March 24, 1999

BENTON -- Saline County Judge Lanny Fite gave his approval Tuesday to the proposed annexation of Hurricane Lake Estates into the city of Benton after only one person spoke in opposition to the proposal earlier in the day. Benton is seeking to incorporate the 902-acre development located off Arkansas 5 just east of the city. Michael Rogers, a Hot Springs Village developer, has announced plans to build up to 1,400 homes, each costing from $300,000 to $500,000, at the site.

10 years ago

March 24, 2014

Slowly but surely, a do-it-yourself skate park is developing in Little Rock's Kanis Park with the efforts of a handful of local skateboarders who have taken it upon themselves to build ramps, rails and pipes. After noticing new structures appearing on the park's flat, concrete pad downhill from a skateboard bowl built in the late 1980s, Parks and Recreation Department employees inquired about the work. They found out that Georgie Launet, 30, and some friends had started making the area their own seven years ago. The group of skateboarders hosted fundraisers to buy cement, wood and rebar, then built different structures randomly. ... Less than two years ago, the city offered to help financially. Now, the Parks and Recreation Department is providing cement -- delivered in large dump trucks -- and other items. ... "We were lacking a large skate park in the city, and there's a demand for it. These guys were offering to come in and do it themselves," said park planner Leland Couch, the liaison between the city and skateboarding group.