Travis Hester

FAMILY: Jessica, wife; Talley, 9-year-old daughter; Stella, 7-year-old daughter; Bella, 15-year-old Maltese shih tsu; Ruby, 1-year-old golden doodle. (Our dogs take turns coming to our corporate office and serve as our company therapists.)
BEST PIECE OF ADVICE I HAVE EVER RECEIVED: People like you when you are happy.
MY FAVORITE CHILDHOOD MEMORIES INCLUDE: Getting off the school bus at MawMaw's where fresh baked cookies awaited us. Playing with my cousins.
THE BEST TIME OF DAY FOR ME: Reading with our girls just before their bedtime.
MY BUCKET LIST INCLUDES: RV road trip with Jessica and the girls through Yellowstone.
BEST PART OF MY JOB: Having the ability to positively affect so many people whether it be developing our team members and managers or guests. Food unites people and surprising a child with a pet live crawﬁsh will never get old.
MY FAVORITE SPORTS TEAM: Hogs by 90.
SOMETHING FEW PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT ME: I'm not a very good cook.
MY HOBBIES INCLUDE: Hunting, traveling and bird watching in our backyard.
I WISH I HAD MORE TIME TO: Spend time with my parents.
THE PERSON I ADMIRE THE MOST: Jesus.
MY FAVORITE MEAL IS: A crawﬁsh boil during the spring in the backyard with our friends and family.
ONE WORD TO SUM ME UP: Tenacious