Travis Hester

FAMILY: Jessica, wife; Talley, 9-year-old daughter; Stella, 7-year-old daughter; Bella, 15-year-old Maltese shih tsu; Ruby, 1-year-old golden doodle. (Our dogs take turns coming to our corporate office and serve as our company therapists.)

BEST PIECE OF ADVICE I HAVE EVER RECEIVED: People like you when you are happy.

MY FAVORITE CHILDHOOD MEMORIES INCLUDE: Getting off the school bus at MawMaw's where fresh baked cookies awaited us. Playing with my cousins.

THE BEST TIME OF DAY FOR ME: Reading with our girls just before their bedtime.

MY BUCKET LIST INCLUDES: RV road trip with Jessica and the girls through Yellowstone.

BEST PART OF MY JOB: Having the ability to positively affect so many people whether it be developing our team members and managers or guests. Food unites people and surprising a child with a pet live crawﬁsh will never get old.

MY FAVORITE SPORTS TEAM: Hogs by 90.

SOMETHING FEW PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT ME: I'm not a very good cook.

MY HOBBIES INCLUDE: Hunting, traveling and bird watching in our backyard.

I WISH I HAD MORE TIME TO: Spend time with my parents.

THE PERSON I ADMIRE THE MOST: Jesus.

MY FAVORITE MEAL IS: A crawﬁsh boil during the spring in the backyard with our friends and family.

ONE WORD TO SUM ME UP: Tenacious