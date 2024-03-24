UALR’s Erisman earns national honor

After a record-breaking season in the fifth year of existence for the Arkansas-Little Rock wrestling team, Coach Neil Erisman was named the National Wrestling Coaches Association Coach of the Year on Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.

The Trojans placed second in the Pac-12 Championships and sent five individuals to the NCAA Tournament. Prior to this season, just one Trojan wrestler had ever qualified for the national tournament.

Erisman has taken the program to a new level this year and observers around the county took notice in voting him the nation's top coach.

"It was like icing on the cake," Erisman said of winning the award Saturday at the NCAA Championships. "It's an unbelievable honor. There are 10 or 12 coaches here that probably deserve the same honor. Them recognizing what we did is just truly a special moment for me, my guys and my family. It was awesome."

"I don't know what the exact number of people here are, 18-20,000 people. When we got our first All-American [Nasir Bailey], everybody in the place stood up and cheered. Every single match we wrestled, they stood up and cheered. We had 20,000 Little Rock fans here and that was just incredible. Most of them were from different schools. Everybody was excited about what we were doing. It was just awesome."

Just hours before receiving the award, Erisman was still coaching up his athletes. Bailey and Stephen Little were the final two Arkansas-Little Rock wrestlers remaining in the field as the final day of the NCAA Tournament kicked off Saturday morning at the T-Mobile Center.

Bailey and Little both earned All-American honors with their efforts Friday night. On Saturday. Little was set for one last match to determine seventh place at 197 pounds, while Bailey entered the day in the semifinals of the consolation bracket, hoping for a third-place finish at 133 pounds.

"They're both young and this is a very grueling tournament," Erisman said of his freshman All-Americans. "I'm really proud of them, really proud of their effort and demeanor. Their composure was great for young guys. Most young guys would have folded in their situations, but they found ways to get it done."

On Saturday, Little took on No. 4-seeded Michael Beard from Lehigh. Beard took an early lead, but Little responded late and eventually took a 10-3 decision to secure seventh place at 197. Little competed in seven matches over the course of the tournament and finished with a record of 5-2.

"It was a tough tournament this week," Little said via the Trojans' X account. "I battled a lot of adversity. Honestly, just being able to grit through all those matches is what made me able to win this last one. The support back home was great. I had my parents up in the crowd. People from my hometown texting me and telling me 'good job.' People from Little Rock telling me 'good job.' I couldn't be more happy."

Bailey took a 5-0 decision over No. 5 seed Dylan Ragusin of Michigan in Saturday's semifinals of the consolation bracket at 133 pounds to advance to the third-place match.

In his final match of the tournament, Bailey would have a chance for redemption as his opponent for the third-place match turned out to be Ryan Crookham of Lehigh, the same wrestler that knocked Bailey out of national championship contention in the quarterfinal round Friday morning.

In the rematch between the two true freshmen, Crookham would once again prevail with a 4-3 decision. Bailey ended up with a fourth-place finish at 133 and a record of 5-2 for the tournament.

"I'm just grateful for everybody. My team, my family and everybody around me that's supporting me," Bailey said via the Trojans' X account. "A lot of people [saw] the greatness in me sometimes when I didn't see it myself, so all I can be is thankful and grateful."

The Trojans finished 19th overall in the final team standings.

"We're just unbelievably grateful to all the people that have made Little Rock wrestling happen," Erisman said. "To all the fans that showed up to all our duals and made it loud for our top-ranked wins. Man, we're just thankful for all the people out there that are following us."