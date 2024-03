Heber Springs, circa 1915: The suspension bridge, spanning more than 200 feet over the Little Red River, was built in 1912. It closed to traffic in 1972 but remained popular with pedestrians. In 1989, an estimated 40 members of a church group were on the bridge and began swinging it from side to side causing it to collapse, killing five and injuring a number of others.

