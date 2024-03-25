Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 14-20 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
March 14
Luca Antonio Augusti, 25, and Sarah Ashley Runnells, 26, both of Rogers
Jacob Dwight Ballmann, 25, Gravette, and Bethany Nicole Whiteaker, 21, Decatur
Matthew Steven Clark, 32, and Ariel Marie Asquith, 30, both of Rogers
Bradley Wayne Cunningham, 47, and Kaley Rose Baker, 35, both of Bentonville
Adam Dale Hackworth, 39, and Kinlee Elaine Garrett, 33, both of Rogers
Barry Lynn Herder, 42, and Cristina Faz De Castro, 31, both of Pea Ridge
Colt Randall Salley, 31, Rogers, and Amanda Maire Stefanic, 28, Cave Springs
Naveen Vemuri, 29, and Akhilaja Thadikonda, 27, both of Bentonville
March 15
Wyatt Ashley Cross, 28, Bentonville, and Ashlyn Alyssa Smith, 26, Farmington
Elijah Marcos Espitia, 20, and Savannah Gail Chestnut, 20, both of Rogers
Luis Angel Figuera Gonzalez, 22, and Katelin Marie Vasquez, 21, both of Pea Ridge
Michael Craig Fischer, 32, and Jessica Nicole Green, 28, both of Bentonville
Brian Keith Hamilton, 47, and Seanna Leigh Miller, 42, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Brian Charles Hartman, 34, and Nicole Christine Klesner, 32, both of Lowell
Collin Earl Jones, 24, and Asia Liann Davidson, 22, both of College Station, Texas
Jimmie Lee Jordan, III, 27, and Michaela Elizabeth Molz, 26, both of Bella Vista
Bowen Daniel Kinsey, 25, and Victoria Jewell Kimbrough, 25, both of Nashville, Tenn.
Wyatt Morgan Kirk, 23, and Bryanna Rose Masoner, 24, both of Rose, Okla.
Charles Thomas Law, 28, and Kailey Nicole Schade, 22, both of Bentonville
Jeremy Wayne Napier, 47, and Barbara Denise Cruz, 45, both of Centerton
Jose Luis Ortiz-Sanchez, 31, and Yerika Susana Guzman, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Alexis Pacheco Campos, 28, and Maria Isabel Caldera, 43, both of Springdale
Anson Wiley Pulsipher, 21, Bolivar, Mo., and Aleah Mercedes Salyer, 21, Walnut Grove, Mo.
Brett William Red, 51, and Melissa Ann Boen, 46, both of Bella Vista
Omar Antonio Reyes-Bel Tran, 49, and Yancy Ingri Ascencio Argueta, 33, both of Rogers
Jose Rios Ortiz, 36, and Yesica Soto, 35, both of Rogers
Connor Michael Scott, 28, Toledo, Ohio, and Kirby Diane Romines, 28, Bentonville
March 18
Beau Hunter Brown, 33, and Rachel Machel Conner, 35, both of Rogers
John Craig Candanoza, 40, and Evelyn Jasmin Nguyen, 30, both of Centerton
Fernando Caraveo Rascon, 30, and Denisse Salinas, 34, both of Siloam Springs
Wesley Ryan Dainty, 32, and Kambie Lynn Farmer, 41, both of Miami, Okla.
Dakota Lindsay Halford, 23, and Morita Orsabia Dela Cruz, 27, both of Lebanon, Ind.
Adam Lee Helmer, 54, and Christin Heather Keen, 50, both of Cushing, Okla.
David Owen Lopez, 35, and Maria Guadalupe Sanchez, 29, both of Rogers
Alan Alberto Maldonado-Dominguez, 24, and Guadalupe Virdiana Dominguez, 26, both of Rogers
Diomar Oswaldo Manzano Puerto, 29, and Keylin Yaneht Rodriguez Espinel, 23, both of Bentonville
Saulo Salas Barrientos, 54, and Maria Ortega Hernandez, 50, both of Rogers
Raymond Edward Sanders, 26, and Gema Elizabeth Murillo Arias, 25, both of Rogers
Robert Scott Sitton, 64, Lowell, and Yvonne Amelia Jones, 69, Prairie Grove
Harold Ray Terry, 46, and Chancee Renee Frad, 46, both of Rogers
March 19
Marcella Neville Aaron, 42, and Charlene Katherine Phillips, 44, both of Siloam Springs
Christian Ayala-Medel, 38, and Leslie Fabiola Ortiz-Murillo, 26, both of Rogers
Joseph Eugene Gifford, 37, Siloam Springs, and Laura Kay Messer, 35, Westville, Okla.
March 20
Steven Paul Carpenter, 38, and Jennifer Nicole Osburn, 39, both of Colcord, Okla.
Joseph Grant Carroll, 44, and Melissa Erin Phillips, 43, both of Bentonville
Quentin Issac Hamilton, 25, and Kathleen Nicole Osolin, 29, both of Centerton
Britton J. Hobbs, 25, and Westin Elaine Carroll, 25, both of Springdale
Jesse Brett Johnson, 55, and Hollan Elizabeth Skinner, 38, both of Springdale
Brian Charles Lohrke, 34, and Marie Brennan Paula Green, 22, both of Rogers
John Dean Mitchell, 36, and Brittany Marie Weathers, 34, both of Lowell
Giovanni Vazquez Gomez, 20, and Mackensey Marie Melendez, 21, both of Colcord, Okla.