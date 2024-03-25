Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 14-20 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

March 14

Luca Antonio Augusti, 25, and Sarah Ashley Runnells, 26, both of Rogers

Jacob Dwight Ballmann, 25, Gravette, and Bethany Nicole Whiteaker, 21, Decatur

Matthew Steven Clark, 32, and Ariel Marie Asquith, 30, both of Rogers

Bradley Wayne Cunningham, 47, and Kaley Rose Baker, 35, both of Bentonville

Adam Dale Hackworth, 39, and Kinlee Elaine Garrett, 33, both of Rogers

Barry Lynn Herder, 42, and Cristina Faz De Castro, 31, both of Pea Ridge

Colt Randall Salley, 31, Rogers, and Amanda Maire Stefanic, 28, Cave Springs

Naveen Vemuri, 29, and Akhilaja Thadikonda, 27, both of Bentonville

March 15

Wyatt Ashley Cross, 28, Bentonville, and Ashlyn Alyssa Smith, 26, Farmington

Elijah Marcos Espitia, 20, and Savannah Gail Chestnut, 20, both of Rogers

Luis Angel Figuera Gonzalez, 22, and Katelin Marie Vasquez, 21, both of Pea Ridge

Michael Craig Fischer, 32, and Jessica Nicole Green, 28, both of Bentonville

Brian Keith Hamilton, 47, and Seanna Leigh Miller, 42, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Brian Charles Hartman, 34, and Nicole Christine Klesner, 32, both of Lowell

Collin Earl Jones, 24, and Asia Liann Davidson, 22, both of College Station, Texas

Jimmie Lee Jordan, III, 27, and Michaela Elizabeth Molz, 26, both of Bella Vista

Bowen Daniel Kinsey, 25, and Victoria Jewell Kimbrough, 25, both of Nashville, Tenn.

Wyatt Morgan Kirk, 23, and Bryanna Rose Masoner, 24, both of Rose, Okla.

Charles Thomas Law, 28, and Kailey Nicole Schade, 22, both of Bentonville

Jeremy Wayne Napier, 47, and Barbara Denise Cruz, 45, both of Centerton

Jose Luis Ortiz-Sanchez, 31, and Yerika Susana Guzman, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Alexis Pacheco Campos, 28, and Maria Isabel Caldera, 43, both of Springdale

Anson Wiley Pulsipher, 21, Bolivar, Mo., and Aleah Mercedes Salyer, 21, Walnut Grove, Mo.

Brett William Red, 51, and Melissa Ann Boen, 46, both of Bella Vista

Omar Antonio Reyes-Bel Tran, 49, and Yancy Ingri Ascencio Argueta, 33, both of Rogers

Jose Rios Ortiz, 36, and Yesica Soto, 35, both of Rogers

Connor Michael Scott, 28, Toledo, Ohio, and Kirby Diane Romines, 28, Bentonville

March 18

Beau Hunter Brown, 33, and Rachel Machel Conner, 35, both of Rogers

John Craig Candanoza, 40, and Evelyn Jasmin Nguyen, 30, both of Centerton

Fernando Caraveo Rascon, 30, and Denisse Salinas, 34, both of Siloam Springs

Wesley Ryan Dainty, 32, and Kambie Lynn Farmer, 41, both of Miami, Okla.

Dakota Lindsay Halford, 23, and Morita Orsabia Dela Cruz, 27, both of Lebanon, Ind.

Adam Lee Helmer, 54, and Christin Heather Keen, 50, both of Cushing, Okla.

David Owen Lopez, 35, and Maria Guadalupe Sanchez, 29, both of Rogers

Alan Alberto Maldonado-Dominguez, 24, and Guadalupe Virdiana Dominguez, 26, both of Rogers

Diomar Oswaldo Manzano Puerto, 29, and Keylin Yaneht Rodriguez Espinel, 23, both of Bentonville

Saulo Salas Barrientos, 54, and Maria Ortega Hernandez, 50, both of Rogers

Raymond Edward Sanders, 26, and Gema Elizabeth Murillo Arias, 25, both of Rogers

Robert Scott Sitton, 64, Lowell, and Yvonne Amelia Jones, 69, Prairie Grove

Harold Ray Terry, 46, and Chancee Renee Frad, 46, both of Rogers

March 19

Marcella Neville Aaron, 42, and Charlene Katherine Phillips, 44, both of Siloam Springs

Christian Ayala-Medel, 38, and Leslie Fabiola Ortiz-Murillo, 26, both of Rogers

Joseph Eugene Gifford, 37, Siloam Springs, and Laura Kay Messer, 35, Westville, Okla.

March 20

Steven Paul Carpenter, 38, and Jennifer Nicole Osburn, 39, both of Colcord, Okla.

Joseph Grant Carroll, 44, and Melissa Erin Phillips, 43, both of Bentonville

Quentin Issac Hamilton, 25, and Kathleen Nicole Osolin, 29, both of Centerton

Britton J. Hobbs, 25, and Westin Elaine Carroll, 25, both of Springdale

Jesse Brett Johnson, 55, and Hollan Elizabeth Skinner, 38, both of Springdale

Brian Charles Lohrke, 34, and Marie Brennan Paula Green, 22, both of Rogers

John Dean Mitchell, 36, and Brittany Marie Weathers, 34, both of Lowell

Giovanni Vazquez Gomez, 20, and Mackensey Marie Melendez, 21, both of Colcord, Okla.