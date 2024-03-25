Bentonville announces temporary closure of Razorback Greenway trail section leading into Bella Vista starting April 1

BENTONVILLE -- The city announced a section of the Razorback Greenway trail connecting Bentonville and Bella Vista will be closed for about two weeks starting April 1 due to construction.

The portion of trail spans from from the south tunnel entrance of Interstate 49 to a bridge near McKissic Creek and Arkansas 71, according to a Monday post on the City of Bentonville Facebook page. There won't be a designated detour option, so cyclists and pedestrians will have to turn around from where the construction will take place.

"Contractors will be upgrading a portion of the existing trail to concrete with the goal of providing a more robust trail surface and better pedestrian and biking accessibility," the post states. "With this improvement, Bentonville Parks and Recreation staff will be planting trees to provide much needed shade and a more pleasant experience for the users."