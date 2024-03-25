Early deficit fails to rattle Blue Devils

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Reigan Richardson scored 28 points and added seven rebounds as No. 7 seed Duke rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to beat No. 2 seed Ohio State 75-63 on Sunday and earn a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.

Richardson hit a three-pointer from the wing to put Duke up 59-57 with 5:21 left. That sparked a 13-2 run by the Blue Devils that began to put the game out of reach.

Ashlon Jackson scored 13 points and Taina Mair added 11 for the Blue Devils (22-11), who move on to Portland, Ore., to play next weekend against the winner of Syracuse and UConn.

"We're super proud, just how the team played today," said Richardson, who averaged 11.9 points per game during the season. "I think we were down by 16, and we didn't let it faze us. We stayed with each other and we were able to climb back."

Duke's upset win was only the second time in the tournament that a lower seeded team had won. The better seeds were 31-1 in the opening round.

Cotie McMahon paced the Buckeyes (26-6) with 27 points. Most of those were in the paint. Ohio State attempted just nine three-pointers and didn't make one until there were 12.2 seconds left in the game.

Celeste Taylor, who transferred to Ohio State from Duke before the season, scored just six points before fouling out with 6:38 left in the game.

"They played better," Ohio State Coach Kevin McGuff said. "They deserved to win. We didn't play well today."

Ohio State's pressing defense caused problems for Duke early as the Buckeyes built a 16-point lead. But the Blue Devils came roaring back. A 12-2 run cut the Buckeyes lead to 36-32 at halftime.

"These guys never flinched," Duke Coach Kara Lawson said. "In the huddles, they were locked in. They kept their belief, even though it felt like we were getting run out of the gym at the beginning of the game. Possession by possession we worked our way back."

In the first round on Friday, Ohio State routed No. 15 seed Maine 80-57. Duke rallied in the second half to beat No. 10 seed Richmond.

McGuff said the Buckeyes just kind of fell apart.

"We were really generating good shots early in the game in the first quarter and we were rebounding the ball with energy and discipline," he said. "Then as the game wore on, we really got out of sync on offense, and Duke was playing really good defense, so they had a hand in that. Then we really broke down with our rebounding."

BAYLOR 75,

VIRGINIA TECH 72

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Jada Walker scored 26 of her career-high 28 points in the second half to lead Baylor to a victory over Virginia Tech.

Fifth-seeded Bears (26-7) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2021. Playing in her home state, Walker connected on 9 of 16 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the foul line.

Matilda Ekh paced fourth-seeded Virginia Tech (25-8) with 19 points, while Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack each finished with 18. Strack was once again filling in for All-American Elizabeth Kitley, who tore her ACL in the regular season finale.

Walker made the big plays down the stretch for the Bears, who won for the eighth time in the past nine games. She scored the team's final nine points, and none were bigger than her three-point play with 19.1 seconds left that gave Baylor a 73-69 lead.

Following a three-pointer by Amoore with 16 seconds remaining, Virginia Tech fouled Walker, who hit two free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining that gave the Bears a 75-72 lead. Virginia Tech was unable to get a shot off in the final seconds.

Sarah Andrews added 16 points for the Bears, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs finished with 10.

