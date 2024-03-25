In the News

Daniel Ohebshalom, a New York City landlord who goes by Dan Shalom, turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued when he was found in contempt of court for failing to correct nearly 700 outstanding housing violations at two buildings he owns in Upper Manhattan.

Rashad Trice, a 27-year-old Michigan man, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing a 2-year-old girl after saying he took her from a former girlfriend in Lansing before strangling and leaving the girl in a Detroit alley last July.

Luke D'Wit, a 34-year-old British IT worker, was sentenced to 37 years minimum in prison after being found guilty of murder in the deaths of a British couple after poisoning them with fentanyl and monitoring them remotely to track their conditions.

Kevin Hart, the 44-year-old comedian, was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Henry Whitehorn, a Democratic candidate for sheriff of Caddo Parish, La., was elected as the parish's first Black sheriff after winning election again months after a November one-vote margin win was declared unofficial when courts found evidence six people voted illegally or were ineligible.

Chase Daniel Jones, 18, was arrested and charged in a fatal four-vehicle crash in a Seattle suburb that killed a woman and three children in her van, as well as resulting in the hospitalization of four others and Jones himself.

David Manini, a pilgrim from Italy, said "although there is war, in my impression I don't feel any kind of tension," as he and thousands of other Christians attended Palm Sunday celebrations at the sacred Mount of Olives in Jerusalem for the start of Holy Week.