Jazz festival set for April 6

Jazz enthusiasts and music lovers are set to experience the Riverfront Jazz Festival, an event taking place at the Regional Park Lakeview Amphitheater in Pine Bluff on April 6.

The gates open at noon and the show begins at 2 p.m.

The festival is part of the HEART & SoulAR Eclipse Festival at Pine Bluff on April 5-8.

Attendees at the Riverfront Jazz Festival will be treated to a day of soulful melodies and infectious rhythms, according to a news release.

The event will feature renowned artists, including Boney James, Lalah Hathaway, Justin Lee Schultz, Josh Vietti, and more.

In addition to the musical performances, festival-goers can indulge in a variety of culinary delights from local food trucks and explore unique merchandise offerings from vendors.

“Brought to you by Kreative Logistics and the Pine Bluff Cultural Alliance, the Riverfront Jazz Festival aims to elevate Pine Bluff’s cultural landscape and establish the city as a vibrant hub for artistic expression.

“While Jazz may not be automatically associated

with Pine Bluff, the overwhelming success of previous Jazz events, such as the Jazz series at Saracen Landing in May, highlights the community’s enthusiasm for this form of entertainment,” according to the release.

The hosts expressed enthusiasm about the festival.

“Our goal is to foster the development of Pine Bluff into a thriving and lively cultural center, drawing in a greater array of artists, cultural happenings, and investments for the future,” a spokesman said.

“The festival presents an opportunity to showcase Pine Bluff’s potential as a destination for arts and culture, fostering a positive perception that can lead to increased tourism and new residents eager to immerse themselves in the city’s lively atmosphere and diverse cultural offerings.”

THE PERFORMERS

Boney James is a best-selling saxophonist (tenor, alto, and soprano), songwriter, record producer, recording artist, composer and one of the most successful artists in contemporary jazz.

James has become one of the few globally successful instrumental artists, recording 16 chart-topping albums, earning four Gold records, and selling more than 3 million albums worldwide. He is a four-time Grammy Award nominee, according to the release.

Lalah Hathaway is a five-time Grammy Award-winning singer/ songwriter and producer and 10-time nominee. Hathaway’s music transcends genre – from R&B ballads to pop standards and soulful jazz – she has collaborated with today’s top hitmakers, including Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Anderson Paak, Robert Glasper, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg, and Esperanza Spalding.

Justin Lee Schultz is a 17-year-old multi-instrumentalist, musical prodigy and singer from South Africa. Schultz captures audiences on social media and beyond with his guitar, keyboard and singing talents.

Josh Vietti is an international Hip-Hop violinist, recording artist and composer from Southern California.

Vietti is highly sought out for his original compositions and violin covers.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit www.riverfrontjazzfestpb.com.



