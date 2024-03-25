LSU coach testy but Tigers win easily

BATON ROUGE -- LSU Coach Kim Mulkey pledged that she wouldn't let an impending Washington Post "hit piece" about her derail the defending national champion Tigers during the women's NCAA Tournament.

A dominant second-half surge, led by star forward Angel Reese and dynamic guard Flau'Jae Johnson, proved Mulkey right -- at least for now.

Reese's 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Johnson's 21 points, helped third-seeded LSU pull away for an 83-56, second-round victory over No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

"Listen, man, we're not going to let one sleazy reporter distract us from what we're trying to do. Absolutely not," Mulkey said. "My kids didn't even know I said that yesterday. That team is not involved in this. They were in shock when they saw all that on the internet."

Mulkey grabbed headlines when she railed against the Washington Post and even threatened legal action.

Reese said Sunday that she didn't know anything about that, but other teammates did.

"Coach Mulkey's had our back all year, so we've got to have coach Mulkey's back," said forward Aneesah Morrow, who scored 19 points. "We've got to play hard and for one another -- and that's as simple as it is."

LSU trailed by nine in the third quarter before surging to a comfortable second-half lead and ended the Blue Raiders' 20-game winning streak.

"I didn't want to let my team down," said Reese, who had a long embrace with Mulkey on the sideline when she checked out in the final minutes.

Reese also noted that she might have played her last game on LSU's home court because she hasn't decided whether to turn pro after this season.

"So, I did whatever it takes to win," Reese said. "And me and coach have that kind of relationship where she can get on me and talk to me, like, 'I need you,' and give me that encouragement that I need."

MTSU (30-5) led 41-32 and looked primed to widen the gap when Reese tripped over a fallen teammate on an attempted layup and crashed to the court, sending the Blue Raiders on a 5-on-4 break the other way.

But Jalynn Gregory's open three-pointer bounced off the back rim to LSU guard Last-Tear Poa, who fired the ball down court, where Reese had just gotten up and made an uncontested layup.

That play spawned a 10-0 run, fueled in part by Mikaylah Williams' pull-up jumper in transition and her left corner three-pointer, which put the Tigers back in front, 42-41.

"One possession can change everything," Reese said. "That could have been the possession."

Later in the quarter, Johnson forced a turnover by tying up MTSU's Ta'Mia Scott, followed that up with a three-pointer, and later hit a bail-out, fall-away jumper as the shot clock expired.

"Everybody was going to have to suck it up and get down and do whatever it takes," said Johnson, whose triumphant gesticulations after each big play stirred the packed crowd into a deafening frenzy.

"We just had energy. I mean, I feel like everybody felt that shift," Johnson continued. "My stomach was bubbling. I said, 'I ain't going home.' "

LSU wound up outscoring Middle Tennessee 27-8 during the final 8:22 of the third quarter to take a 59-49 lead on Reese's layup. The Tigers went up by as many as 30 points after that.

"If they decide to play the rest of the year like they did the second half, they're going to be tough," MTSU Coach Rick Insell said. "I've watched a lot of film on them. That second half was about as good as I've seen them play this year. ... If they decide to do that, they're going to have another chance to hang another flag."

MTSU 6-6 starting center Anastasiia Boldyreva scored nine points and blocked three shots, but fouled out just before the end of third quarter.

Savannah Wheeler, the Conference USA Player of the Year, scored 21 and Scott added 15 for Middle Tennessee, which lost for the first time since Dec. 30.

Williams added 16 for LSU, which jumped out to a 24-15 lead before slipping in the second quarter. The Blue Raiders outrebound the Tigers 25-18 in the first half and led 36-32 at halftime.

COLORADO 63,

KANSAS STATE 50

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Tameiya Sadler scored all 10 of her points in the second half to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 5 seed Colorado beat four-seed Kansas State to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Buffaloes (24-9) will face the winner of today's game between No. 1 seed Iowa and No. 8 seed West Virginia Saturday in Albany, N.Y.

This was the first home sellout for Kansas State since they hosted No. 1 UConn on Dec. 11, 2016.

The atmosphere impressed Colorado Coach JR Payne.

"The environment was incredible, shout out to Manhattan, Kansas," she said. "The entire community has welcomed us this week. That's a great basketball environment.

"But we love that environment. We love being the underdog. We kind of thrive in that role."

Colorado, which had six players with nine or more points, used an 11-2 run in the third quarter to grab its largest lead of the game at 48-41. The Buffaloes outscored K-State 19-7 in the third quarter to take a 52-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

No Buffaloes player scored more than 11, something that Payne said reflects her team's unselfishness.

"One of the best things about our team is that nobody really cares who gets to shine," she said. "We don't have a single five-star recruit. We don't have a single McDonald's All-American. But we have a group of young women that are willing to fight and compete every day that they take the floor. That leads to a group that really wants to see each other succeed."

The Wildcats (26-8) had multiple chances to trim the deficit to three in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get the shots to fall.

"It's disappointing to lose when you don't play very well and you don't feel like you did things as well as you could have," K-State Coach Jeff Mittie said. "The game presents its challenges and there were moments that we didn't handle those things very well. Credit goes to Colorado. They did a lot of things that gave us problems all day long."

Gabby Gregory scored 12 points to lead Kansas State. Ayoka Lee added 10 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Gregory, who implored the K-State community all weekend to show up, was pleased with the crowd but was disappointed to end her career with a loss.

"I wasn't expecting to be done so early," she said. "Right now, I'm just so upset that we're not moving on. The magnitude of my basketball career being over in college, it really hasn't hit me yet.

"If that's my last game here, that's a pretty good crowd to go out on. I'm just really thankful to the fans."

Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod (00) shoots over Kansas State center Ayoka Lee (50) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Manhattan, Kan., Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Colorado head coach JR Payne talks to her players during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Kansas State in the women's NCAA Tournament in Manhattan, Kan., Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Kansas State center Ayoka Lee (50) shoots over Colorado center Aaronette Vonleh (21) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Manhattan, Kan., Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Kansas State guard Brylee Glenn (5) puts up a shot during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Colorado in the women's NCAA Tournament in Manhattan, Kan., Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

