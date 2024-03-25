SOCCER

U.S. shuts out Mexico

Tyler Adams scored from about 35 yards in his first start in more than a year for club or country, Gio Reyna added a second-half goal and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 on Sunday night for its third consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title. Adams put the U.S. ahead in the 45th minute when he received a pass from Weston McKennie, took a touch and curled a shot that just eluded the right hand of diving goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. Reyna added a 63rd-minute goal following a pair of extra-time assists in Thursday's semifinal win over Jamaica. The United States stretched its unbeaten streak against Mexico to seven games since a September 2019 defeat, including five wins. The match was suspended twice by Canadian referee Drew Fischer because of homophobic chants among the mostly pro-Mexican crowd of 59,471 at AT&T Stadium.

GOLF

Malnati first at Palm Harbor

Peter Malnati got a great break and followed that with an even better shot Sunday, a 5-iron to 6 feet for birdie on the 17th hole that carried him to a 4-under 67 and a two-shot win at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., on Sunday and earn his first trip to the Masters. Malnati tapped in for par on the final hole for only his second PGA Tour victory. He won by two over Cameron Young, who made it easier on him by taking bogey on the final hole for a 68. Young now has seven runner-up finishes without a win. Malnati's approach on the 16th went long and left into gnarly rough some 50 feet from the pin, leaving him a tough chip to try to save par and stay tied. But his foot was on a sprinkler head, which entitled him to a free drop. With the extra club length, he was able to drop it on the fringe and use putter, which he sent down to short range for par. On the par-3 17th into wind, Malnati hit a laser to 6 feet for birdie. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore finished in a tie for 12th at 5-under 279.

Korda stages playoff win

Nelly Korda made bogey on her final two holes Sunday to fall into a playoff and atoned for it quickly, making a 12-foot birdie putt to beat Ryann O'Toole in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship to return to No. 1 in the world. Korda, who closed with a 2-under 69, won for the second time this year. She won the Drive On Championship in Florida in January by dropping four shots in three holes on the back nine, only to rally with an eagle-birdie finish to beat Lydia Ko. Korda, playing for the first time since that Drive On win at the end of January, seized control by smashing a fairway metal up the hill on the par-5 14th. The ball caught a slope at the back of the green and rolled down to 18 feet, and she made the eagle putt. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi finished at 6-over 290.

MOTOR SPORTS

Engine fire stops Verstappen

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz ended Red Bull's Formula 1 winning streak Sunday when the Spaniard took advantage of Max Verstappen's early exit to win the Australian Grand Prix just two weeks after missing the previous race in Saudi Arabia due to an emergency appendectomy. Sainz, who started on the front row alongside Verstappen, kept his place into turn one, but passed the Dutchman on lap two at turn nine for the lead and took control once his rival retired two laps later with a fiery mechanical failure. Verstappen had won the first two F1 races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and was on a nine-race winning streak. Sainz finished ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc for Ferrari's first 1-2 result since the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, with McLaren's Lando Norris finishing in third for his first podium at Albert Park. His teammate, Australian Oscar Piastri, was fourth.

Palou dominates all-star race

A race meant for all-stars was fittingly won by Alex Palou. The two-time and reigning IndyCar champion won the Thermal $1 Million Challenge on Sunday in a total rout. Palou dominated the three day weekend -- he was among the fastest drivers in practice sessions and led every lap of anything that counted while winning his qualifying group, his heat race and all 20 laps of IndyCar's first non-points race since 2008. The race at the members-only Thermal Club was for 12 drivers who earned their way into the main event through a pair of heat races earlier Sunday. But Scott Dixon, Will Power, Pato O'Ward and some of IndyCar's top names didn't advance out of the heats and the "A Main" was a mix of competition levels. Palou, who was one of three Chip Ganassi Racing drivers to make the main event, was never challenged.

BASKETBALL

May headed to Michigan

Dusty May is going to Michigan, returning to his Big Ten roots and leaving Florida Atlantic after six seasons highlighted by a Final Four run that thrust him into the national spotlight a year ago. Michigan President Santa Ono announced the hiring on Saturday night in a social media post. May and the Wolverines were in the process of finalizing details of what was expected to be a five-year contract, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Michigan had yet to announce the terms of the deal. FAU players were on campus for a team meeting Sunday morning with May and Athletic Director Brian White. May will replace Juwan Howard, a former Michigan star who was fired after five seasons with the Wolverines. Howard went 82-67 with two NCAA Tournament appearances, but the Wolverines went 8-24 this season -- the school's worst record since 1960-61.

Coco Gauff returns a ball from Oceane Dodin, of France, in their women's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

