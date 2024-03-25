Other Days





100 years ago

March 25, 1924

MORRILTON -- The "tick war" was resumed in this county last night when a dipping vat belonging to Hugh McCloud and others on the Skipper farm near Danty was destroyed by dynamite. The vat was built last week in the same place where two vats had been blown up. Today was to have been the first dipping day for the season. The destruction of this vat comes a few days after what was thought to have been an amicable settlement of the hostilities, which for several years have existed in the neighborhood between some of the farmers and the officials in charge of eradication work.

50 years ago

March 25, 1974

Dan Garner and Dan Fowler have been in the business world for five and eight years, respectively, and Fowler has already succeeded in one highly competitive business, fast foods, by becoming at one time the biggest single independent franchise owner of Minute Man of America restaurants, with five. Now Garner and Fowler are developing "The Train Station," Missouri Pacific's old passenger station-office building. But their horizons extend considerably beyond the 56 or so acres they own in the station's vicinity, a tract of land that probably is the largest with a single owner, aside from the adjoining state Capitol grounds themselves, in the downtown area.

25 years ago

March 25, 1999

A Senate committee approved a bill Wednesday designed to correct the state's "Chuck E. Cheese" law. The Revenue and Taxation Committee also approved a measure to repeal the state's bingo tax. The Chuck E. Cheese law, adopted in 1995, was designed to allow children to play games at pizza parlors. But under the same law, adults have played games, such as video poker, for gift certificates at amusement arcades and grocery and retail stores. The law allows coin-operated machines that dispense prizes, as long as the value of prizes does not exceed 10 times the cost to play the game or $5, whichever is less. Players can accumulate up to $50 in prizes.

10 years ago

March 25, 2014

Little Rock has begun a months-long project along Main Street that will improve water runoff and the aesthetics of the once-bustling corridor. The nearly $1.6 million project -- funded mostly by a $900,000 Environmental Protection Agency grant -- is meant to demonstrate different low-impact methods of treating runoffs, such as those that occur after a heavy rain. The Water Quality Demonstration and Education Project will take place throughout the 100 to 500 blocks of Main Street. A project goal is to show the benefit of using "green infrastructure" to enhance water quality.



