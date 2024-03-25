4-star running back de-commits from Arkansas football

Class of 2025 running back Jamarion Parker has reopened his recruitment after being committed to Arkansas since September 2023.

Parker, 6-0 and 185 pounds, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep, chose Arkansas over Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Purdue, Louisville and Tennessee.

He was recruited by former running backs coach Jimmy Smith, who recently left the Arkansas staff for TCU.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 18 athlete and the No. 288 overall prospect in his class.

Marion lineman Carius Curne, a 4-star prospect, also reopened his recruitment Monday. He committed to Arkansas on Feb. 7.

The Razorbacks have three commitments for the 2025 class.