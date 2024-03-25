Several streets reopened, no injuries reported, after train cars derailed in downtown Hope

Several Union Pacific train cars derailed Monday morning, blocking multiple streets in downtown Hope, according to police and train officials.

"At about 4 a.m. CDT., approximately eight Union Pacific train cars carrying grain derailed in an upright position in Hope, Arkansas," Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson with Union Pacific, said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

Detecive Eric Green, a spokesman for the Hope Police Department, said no injuries were reported.

The only crossings remaining blocked as of Monday morning just after 9 a.m. were Division Street and 2nd Street, a Facebook post from the Police Department said just after 9 a.m. Previously, police reported railroad crossings at 3rd, 5th, 6th, 8th, Hazel and Elm streets were also blocked.

Green said that the blocked areas had been in the downtown area with businesses and high traffic. Now the only two crossings blocked are less busy.

"Union Pacific crews are on site and are working to remove the derailed cars. In addition, crews have worked to open up railroad crossings in the City of Hope," Tysver stated. She added that the derailment is not impacting mainline train traffic.

Green said the department doesn't believe anything spilled from the cars. He said that he was not sure if there was any damage to the tracks, but railroad crews would have to determine that.

Tysver wrote that the derailment is under investigation.