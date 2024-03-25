UA Little Rock names Cuervo next athletic director

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock named Frank Cuervo its athletic director in a press release Monday. Cuervo comes to Little Rock from Chicago, where he was the deputy director of athletics/chief revenue officer at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) since August of 2021.

Cuervo’s career in collegiate athletics spans 26 years and includes stops at Missouri, Indiana, Southeast Missouri State and the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Conference realignment, improving student academic success and facility upgrades are among the responsibilities Cuervo has been tasked with over the years.

“Frank Cuervo is uniquely qualified to lead Little Rock Trojans Athletics into the future,” UALR Chancellor Christina Drale said Monday in a release from the university. “His extensive experience, coupled with a proven track record of success in enhancing athletic programs and developing strong community and university relationships, makes him the ideal choice for this critical role.”

Cuervo earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and public relations from the University of Florida, where he was also a member of the Gators baseball team. He also earned a master’s degree in education with a specialization in sports management from Ohio State.

“UA Little Rock is an institution and an athletics program that is on the rise and I welcome the opportunity to work with our supporters to shape its future,” Cuervo said in the release. “We want to build a program the people of Arkansas can be proud of, striving for comprehensive excellence in the classroom, in the community and in competition as we compete for championships and place the Trojans on a national stage.

“I am eager to partner with our 275 talented student-athletes, our elite group of head coaches and the entire athletics and campus administration as we utilize athletics as a vehicle to highlight all the incredible things happening at this world-class institution. The future of Little Rock has never been brighter.”

Cuervo will replace George Lee, who has served as the athletic director at UALR since November of 2019. There will be a formal announcement on campus to introduce Cuervo at 11 a.m Wednesday in Engel Hall at the Bailey Alumni and Friends Center.