11 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Jawan Smith, 30, of 3456 Ryan St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, furnishing prohibited articles and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on felony citation.

Mark Bryant, 720 E. Duncan St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and violation of a suspended sentence. Bryant was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Rogers

Tammy Arend, 55, of 17316 Marshall St. in Garfield, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Arend was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Devin Robbins, 24, of 407 E. Pine St. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Robbins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Franklin Wilfred-Canales, 23, of 100 W. Olive St. No. 11 in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery and domestic battering. Wilfred-Canales was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Carter Obet, 40, of 601 W. E St. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Obet was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Yo La, 31, of 507 Geneva St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with terroristic threatening, third-degree assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor. La was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Robert Brinkley, 26, of 1914 Westwood Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with terroristic threatening, third-degree battery, third-degree assault and fleeing. Brinkley was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Alexander Peretz, 18, of 2200 E. Mountain Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Peretz was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on felony citation.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Ana Hernandez-Rivera, 53, of 3937 Parsons Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery and terroristic threatening. Hernandez-Rivera was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Kortney Ritchey, 2378 Stonecrest Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, animal cruelty and first-degree criminal mischief. Ritchey was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on felony citation.