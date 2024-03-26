File on Saturday fatal shooting in Little Rock sent to prosecutor for review

A suspect in Saturday's fatal shooting in Little Rock was questioned and released without charges while police await a decision from a prosecutor, police said in a news release.

Officers responded around 4:17 a.m. to the shooting that fatally wounded a man -- identified in the release as Andre Allen, 33, of Little Rock -- near 41 Nandina Circle. Police later identified Justin Cross, 33, of North Little Rock, as a suspect.

After questioning, police released Cross without charges and turned over the investigative files to a prosecutor, who will decide if Cross's actions warrant criminal charges or not in a process known as file review, the release states.