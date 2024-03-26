Gauff: American tennis’ next big thing

MIAMI -- She is out to save American tennis. She is volunteered by others for that, although the arc and trajectory of her young career sees her raising her hand by her results and seeming up to the task.

Coco Gauff was a teenager until turning 20 earlier this month. She is just getting started.

Sunday, resplendent in bright yellowish green, the prodigy won her third-round match in the Miami Open, her hometown tournament 40 miles south of where she was born and raised in Delray Beach. Gauff, who now lives in Miami, glided past Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin, 6-4, 6-0, on the main court inside Hard Rock Stadium, the event's home since leaving Key Biscayne in 2019.

She fought from behind in the first set, utterly controlled the second and seemed never at risk of not advancing to the round of 16 as her family looked on. At 4-2 down early, Gauff won 10 games in a row (helped by nine Dodin double faults) to close it out. On Monday, Gauff will next face Caroline Garcia, who ousted Naomi Osaka in straight sets Sunday.

Hard Rock does not offer the tropical splendor and ambiance of the tournament's former home. It's a popup facility erected atop the field where the Dolphins and Hurricanes play football. Still, the WTA/ATP event remains a major annual fixture in South Florida sports and high on tennis' second tier below the four Grand Slam events.

A first Miami Open trophy is on her mind.

"It would be really cool to win at home," she said. "I think the best part about winning here is just being able to drive home with the trophy and not have to fly and pack. And I'm a Dolphins fan, so maybe if I win here they can win another trophy at the Super Bowl."

But the four majors are how tennis judges greatness, as in golf, and Gauff has already made a mark there. Reaching the French Open final in 2022 caught our eye. Her U.S. Open championship in '23 was the breakthrough that had everybody's attention. And she reached the semifinal of the '24 Australia Open in January.

Others are taking notice of her potential as a rising star about to reach full bloom.

She and Chris Evert have become text buddies.

"Once in awhile even Roger [Federer] will send me a message," she said after Sunday's win.

American tennis is looking for an heir to fill the enormous void left by the retirement of Serena Williams, the now 42-year-old superstar whose last of 23 major singles title came in 2017.

It may be unfair to expect "next Serena" of anyone. American tennis would settle for a U.S.-born star to prove capable of dominating and to be a consistent Grand Slam challenger.

I don't mean to delve in jingoism in making this about American tennis, but I do so with little apology. When you became a tennis fan and (mediocre) player during the prime of John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Chris Evert -- because of them -- you get spoiled.

American men's tennis has been especially bereft and starves for its next star. The glory days of Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and even Andy Roddick are long gone. No American man has won a major since Roddick raised the U.S. Open trophy in 2003.

Taylor Fritz is currently the highest ranked American man at No. 13 but was ousted from the Miami Open in the second round. Maybe No. 17 Ben Shelton (who won a second-round match Sunday) has a shot but, right now, no current American man has earned consensus Next Big Thing buzz.

The American women fare better -- led by Gauff with a No. 3 world ranking. And she stands apart.

Jessica Pegula is ranked No. 5 and won Sunday, but at age 30 has never reached even the final of a major. Madison Keys is No. 18 but still looking for her first at age 29. Emma Navarro is ranked No. 20 and also won Sunday but has not yet done what Gauff has and is two years older. Sloane Stephens won the U.S. Open in 2017 but has not won one since and is now 31 and ranked 41st. Russian born but American raised Sofia Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open but at 25 has not come close since and is now ranked 58th.

It's on Gauff now.

A generation of players in effect have been raised by Serena Williams, girls who idolized her and picked up a racket because of her.

One of them was that little girl from Delray Beach who just turned 20, already is a major winner ... and just getting started.