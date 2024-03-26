Highly touted lineman impressed by UA staff

The University of Arkansas has a long list of impressive prospects planning to officially visit Fayetteville in June, including one of the nations top defensive linemen.

Kevin Oatis, 6-2, 285 pounds, of Hattiesburg, Miss., is planning to officially visit Arkansas on May 31-June 2 weekend. He received his scholarship offer from the Razorbacks on Jan. 23 of last year and immediately saw he was priority.

"As soon as Arkansas offered me, I could tell it was like legit," Oatis said. "Everyday they called me, text me to see how I'm doing and wanting me down there. So that's something I like. The defensive staff is just on me hard. I can tell I'm a priority down there."

Oatis said he's communicating with defensive coordinator Travis Williams, defensive line coach Deke Adams and quality control assistant Kelvin Green.

"He's a good guy," Oatis said of Williams. "He's always letting me to know how I can come down there and make an impact at Arkansas."

Adams is also focusing on how Oatis can make an impact in Fayetteville.

"I like his integrity," Oatis said. "He let me know they need D-linemen and I can come down there and change Arkansas' situation. They have good D-linemen but they need more dominant and great players and help with their success. "

Green's genuineness is appreciated by Oatis.

"Coach Green is my guy," Oatis said. "Anytime of day we'll have a good conversation about food, life, everything. That's one person I know he's real."

Oatis also has scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Cal, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Penn State, Florida State and others.

He also plans official visits to Southern Cal and Mississippi State in June.

"I'm planning to visit one more and then I'll take some probably the summer and then during football season," he said.

Oatis placed first at the Class 6A Region 3 Power Lifting championships earlier this year in the 275-pound weight class. He said Arkansas is quick to send him a graphic of any of his accomplishments.

"Anytime I do something good, they'll send me a graphic," Oatis said. "They sent me a first place graphic."

He has a best of 315 pounds in the bench press along with a 550 squat and 600 dead lift.

Oatis said he's trying to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas on April 13.

"My mom drives a truck, so me and her are trying to make it a priority to make it down there," he said.

His conversations with Razorback Coach Sam Pittman also motivates him to visit the Hogs.

"That's big, a lot of head coaches, they'll just let their staff talk to you," Oatis said. "When the head coach is talking to you, that tells you something about the school."

(stars)

Massachusetts transfer forward/center Joshua Cohen is expected to arrive in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning to start his official visit to Arkansas.

He's expected to leave Fayetteville on Wednesday night.

Cohen, 6-10, 220 pounds, averaged 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season as a senior for the Minutemen.

On3.com rates him the No. 5 center and the No. 21 overall transfer in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He started all 31 games this season and shot 54.4% from the field and hit 11 of 32 three-pointers for 34.4%. He made 69.6% of his shots from the free-throw line.

On3.com also reports he plans to make official visits to Notre Dame and Xavier this week and is looking to make an unofficial visit to Penn State.

(stars)

Four-star offensive and defensive lineman Carius Curne has reopened his recruiting after being committed to Arkansas since Feb. 7.

Curne, 6-5 and 300 pounds, of Marion, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU, Louisville, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and other programs.

"I have decided to de-commit from the University of Arkansas," said Curne, who announced his decision on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. "I have the utmost respect for the coaching staff and appreciate their hard work during my recruitment. I hope that everyone will respect my decision as I attempt to do what is best for me and my family."

Arkansas was the first Power 5 program to offer Curne in June 2023.

The Razorbacks are recruiting him to play either side of the ball.

He was the highest rated prospect committed to Arkansas in the 2025 class. On3.com rates him the No. 5 interior offensive lineman and the No. 85 overall recruit in the nation, while also being the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas.

Arkansas now has four commitments in the 2025 class.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com