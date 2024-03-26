MLB rookies bring intrigue

CHICAGO -- Baltimore infielder Gunnar Henderson and Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll starred on playoff teams last season, and they were rewarded with the rookie of the year awards.

One of these prospects might be able to follow in their footsteps. Here is a closer look at some of the majors' most intriguing rookies this year:

JACKSON HOLLIDAY

The 20-year-old son of former major league outfielder Matt Holliday batted .323 with 12 homers, 75 RBI and 24 steals over four minor league stops last year, shooting through Baltimore's system after he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft. Where Holliday plays whenever he joins the loaded Orioles remains a question, but it sure looks as if he will fit right in at the plate. He'll start the season in the minors.

YOSHINOBU YAMAMOTO

The 25-year-old right-hander Yamamoto had a shaky Los Angeles Dodgers debut after agreeing to a record $325 million, 12-year contract over the winter. But he went 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA last season for Orix in Japan's Pacific League. His repertoire includes a fastball that runs into the mid-90s, a nasty splitter and a looping curveball. The Dodgers are expected to contend for the franchise's eighth World Series championship, so Yamamoto's transition to the majors will be closely watched this summer.

JACKSON CHOURIO

The 20-year-old outfielder Chourio finalized an eight-year, $82 million deal with Milwaukee -- before his big league debut. It's the most money guaranteed to a player with no major league experience, and there is a lot to like about the Venezuela native. He batted .282 with 22 homers, 91 RBI and 44 steals in 128 combined games with Class AA Biloxi and Class AAA Nashville last year.

COLT KEITH

Like Chourio, Keith got paid before his major league debut, agreeing to a six-year contract in January that guarantees the prospect more than $28 million. The 22-year-old infielder Keith was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft. He played for Class AA Erie and Class AAA Toledo last season, hitting .306 with 27 homers and 101 RBI in 126 games.

NOLAN SCHANUEL

Schanuel was the first player from last year's draft to make it to the majors, making his Los Angeles Angels debut on Aug. 18. The first baseman hit .275 with a .402 on-base percentage in 29 games. He was the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year at Florida Atlantic University, batting .447 with 19 homers and 64 RBI in his last season with the Owls.

WYATT LANGFORD

The 22-year-old outfielder Langford made the reigning World Series champions out of spring training after he was the No. 4 overall pick in last year's amateur draft out of the University of Florida. He rocketed through Texas' minor league system last summer, batting .360 with 10 homers and 30 RBI in 44 games over four stops. He had more walks (36) than strikeouts (34), and also swiped 12 bags in 15 attempts.

JUNIOR CAMINERO

Caminero is coming off a breakout 2023 season, blasting 31 homers and driving in 94 runs in the minors. The 20-year-old infielder made his big league debut in September, and then appeared in two playoffs games with Tampa Bay. He is going to begin this year at Class AAA Durham after he skipped over that level last year, but he looks as if he could be a middle-of-order hitter for the Rays for a long time.

Milwaukee Brewers'' Jackson Chourio arrives prior to a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto looks around Dodger Stadium before a spring training baseball game agains the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Texas Rangers' Wyatt Langford connects for a run-scoring single against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)



Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry, left, and Colt Keith walk to the field before a spring training baseball against the Pittsburgh Pirates game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

