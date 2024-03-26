Names and Faces

Actor Christopher McDonald revealed that comedian Adam Sandler is working on a sequel to his hit film "Happy Gilmore," with a script already written. McDonald, the 69-year-old who played golf pro Shooter McGavin in the original movie, made the comments during an interview on Audacy's 92.3 "The Fan" in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday. He had been hesitant to reveal the news "because I don't want to be a liar," he said, but sources confirmed to Deadline that the film is under development for Netflix. "I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this,'" he revealed in his interview. "I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2." McDonald added that "I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, da****!" The original "Happy Gilmore" was released in 1996, grossing more than $82 million worldwide and becoming one of Sandler's most popular films in his career. Sandler had co-written the original and starred as the film's main character, a hockey player with a temper who discovers a hidden talent for golfing.

Kevin Bacon announced that he would attend the prom at the same high school where "Footloose" was filmed, four decades after it swept theaters. Appearing on the "Today" show, the 65-year-old actor said he accepted the invitation from Payson High School students while speaking via video call. The school is set to hold its final prom on the old campus April 20, before the school will move and the older buildings are razed. "I have been so impressed with everything that's been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back," Bacon told students cheering him on from the school's auditorium in Payson, Utah. "I don't need to say it but the movie and Payson High School were a big part of my life. I've been amazed with the work that all of you have been putting into this, with the musical, flash mobs and the re-creations," he added, referring to the #BacontoPayson campaign the students ran in which they re-created scenes and dance moves from "Footloose." Bacon thanked the students for their work as his emotions showed, adding "let's dance." "Footloose" celebrated its 40th anniversary on Feb. 17.