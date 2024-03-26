Obituaries

Barton Neal "Bart" Bewley, age 80, of Rogers and formerly of Russellville, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2024. He was born June 1, 1943, in Hattieville to Frances Elton and Lenna Elizabeth Bewley.

In 1973, Bart and Linda moved to Ozark and owned and managed the local Ben Franklin store. Bart joined the Walmart training program in 1981, which was followed by a 26-year career with Walmart, managing one of the company's top producing stores, No. 58 in Russellville.

He attended Russellville Missionary Baptist church and was a member of First Baptist Church of Russellville.

He was preceded by his parents and three brothers.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Linda Jean Bewley; daughter, Sheri Bewley Larkin and husband Burke of Cave Springs; son, Jonathan Neal Bewley of Springdale; two granddaughters, Caroline Grace and Sara Grace Larkin of Cave Springs; brother, David Bewley of Russellville; and sister, Ruby Weatherford of Russellville.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Humphrey Funeral Chapel in Russellville.

The online guestbook and obituary may be viewed at www.humphreyfuneral.com.