OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Sun will rise no matter outcome of tonight’s baseball game between Arkansas and UALR
Today at 2:00 a.m.
by
NATE ALLEN Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette
FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks' temporarily most-embarrassing baseball defeat ultimately became the best loss they ever suffered for retaining perspective.
In 2019, when the Razorbacks broke their long-standing policy of not scheduling in-state opponents in athletics, the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans slaughtered them 17-7 in a midweek game at Baum-Walker Stadium in...