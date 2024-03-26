100 years ago

March 26, 1924

Seth Wynn ... arrested Monday night, after he attempted to pass a $1 bill that had been raised to a "$10" note, was turned over to federal officials yesterday morning by Municipal Judge Lewis. Wynn attempted to pass the bill at the Cozy Corner Cafe, Second and Byrd streets. Police say Wynn admitted raising the figures on the bill.

50 years ago

March 26, 1974

Tina Tolliver, a Booker Junior High School student, and Janet Sanders, a student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, won the art and talent contests, held Friday, at the Arkansas Art Center, as part of the second annual fine arts show of the Greater Little Rock Urban League Guild. Miss Tolliver won first place in the art contest. ... Miss Sanders won the talent competition with a piano solo.

25 years ago

March 26, 1999

AVOCA -- A small flea market fire near the Pea Ridge Military Park drew response from three fire departments from northeast Benton County. Firefighters from Avoca, Pea Ridge and the Benton County fire departments responded to a small fire in an interior office of Second Hand Rose's Flea Market, near the intersection of U.S. 62 and Arkansas 72. Avoca Fire Capt. Terry Thomas said the large number of firefighters were called out on the chance that the building was fully engulfed in flames. "All we had was report of a structure fire," he said. "We didn't know what we had until we got here." The fire was put out quickly and was contained to the office, he said. No damage estimate or possible cause for the fire were available, he said.

10 years ago

March 26, 2014

A former Little Rock financial adviser was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison, and ordered to pay $228,606 in restitution, for admittedly defrauding an elderly client who was descending into dementia. The sentence, which includes five years of probation, was imposed by U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright for Christopher "Kit" Williams, 33, now of Bryant, who in December pleaded guilty to a bank-fraud charge. Williams admitted at his plea hearing that he had secretly transferred funds from the account of former University of Central Arkansas physical-therapy professor Joe Finnell into other accounts for his personal use. Finnell, then 86, was Williams' client at the Charles Schwab investment firm, which fired Williams on June 14, 2012. Authorities said Williams then began visiting Finnell's home on the pretext of helping him clean, unearthing financial documents during the "cleaning" and using them to access Finnell's bank account online. ... Buck also told the judge that the Schwab firm, once alerted to its former employee's actions, was able to prevent an attempt by Williams to transfer $1 million out of Finnell's Schwab account into an e-trade account.