BASKETBALL

Red Wolves advance to CBI semifinals

Arkansas State picked up its 20th win of the season with a 74-61 victory over Montana in the quarterfinal round of the College Basketball Invitational on Monday afternoon at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Red Wolves got off to a quick start, taking a 42-23 lead into the halftime break. Montana rallied in the second half and cut the lead down to 62-55 with 4:05 remaining in the game, but that would be as close as the Grizzlies would get as Arkansas State (20-16) closed the game on a 13-6 run in the final four minutes.

The Red Wolves had six players score in double figures. Izaiyah Nelson scored a game-high 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Arkansas State. Nelson shot 7 of 11 from the field.

Freddy Hicks III and Derrian Ford scored 13 points apiece and Caleb Fields finished with 11 points and a game-high six assists. Taryn Todd and Dyondre Dominguez chipped in 10 points apiece in the win.

Laolu Oke paced Montana (24-12) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Josh Vazquez finished with 12 points, while Te'Jon Sawyer and Chase Henderson each added nine points off the bench for the Grizzlies.

With the win, Arkansas State advanced to the semifinals of the tournament where it will face top-seeded High Point at 6 p.m. Central today. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. High Point advanced to the semifinals with its 93-74 victory over No. 9 seed Cleveland State on Monday.

-- Mike Harley

GOLF

Razorback men in 5th

The No. 13 University of Arkansas men's golf team fired rounds of 2-under 282 and even-par 284 on Monday to stand in fifth place after two rounds of the Valspar Collegiate in Palm City, Fla.

The Razorbacks' 284 in tough scoring conditions in the second round was one of only five rounds of even par or better on the 7,114-yard, par 71 Floridian Course.

No. 11 Florida State leads the loaded field by six shots at 10-under, followed by Wake Forest (-4), No. 3 Vanderbilt (-3) and No. 4 Arizona State (-3), then the Razorbacks and No. 14 Oklahoma (-1).

Arkansas senior Christian Castillo shot a 4-under 67 in the morning round then carded a 70 to tie for third place at 5-under. Senior Jacob Skov Olesen, ranked No. 14 in the NCAA, turned in rounds of 68 and 73 to reach 1-under and a tie for 14th. Fellow senior John Driscoll is a stroke back at even par and tied for 19th after shooting rounds of 72 and 70.

Razorback junior Manuel Lozada rebounded from an opening-round 75 to card a 71 and he stands in a tie for 44th at 4-over. Freshman Thomas Curry had non-counting rounds of 79 and 73 and is tied for 76th at 10-over.

Florida State's Luke Clanton has the second-round lead at 9-under 133, two shots better than North Carolina's Austin Greaser. Castillo is in a tie with Arizona State's Wenyi Ding, Oklahoma's Ben Lorenz and Wake Forest's Marshall Meisel.

The Razorbacks will be looking for their seventh top-4 finish out of eight events in the final round today, which will begin with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Central.

No. 1 North Carolina is in seventh place at 1-over, followed by No. 23 Texas A&M (+5) and No. 6 Alabama (+10), with Texas Tech (+11) and South Florida (+11) rounding out the top 10. No. 18 Texas fell six spots with a 293 in the afternoon round and is in 14th at 13 over.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services