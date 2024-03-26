Wolfpack hold on after big lead fades

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tennessee didn't wilt when North Carolina State built a 20-point lead. Just as importantly, the Wolfpack didn't either after Lady Volunteers climbed all the way back within a single bucket.

And that sent Wes Moore's squad on to the Sweet 16 of March Madness again.

Aziaha James scored 22 points and had two critical late buckets as the third-seeded Wolfpack held off the sixth-seeded Volunteers 79-72 Monday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, a win that came after NC State had squandered nearly all of that huge third-quarter lead.

"I'm just proud of them for keeping their heads up," Moore said. "They could have real easily let the pressure get to them."

It helped to have the backing of a boisterous home crowd at the venerable Reynolds Coliseum on campus, as well as James stepping up in the clutch for the Wolfpack (29-6) to hold on despite a huge game from Tennessee star Rickea Jackson.

James came up big in the critical moment after the Lady Vols had closed to within 65-63 on Tamari Key's basket inside. First the 5-foot-9 junior scored on a floater over the outstretched arms of the 6-6 Key. Then, after Baldwin blocked a shot from Jackson from behind, James curled around the left wing to catch and feed from Saniya Rivers and stick a huge three-pointer for a 70-63 lead at the 2:48 mark.

Tennessee, which had made a huge comeback in a loss to top-ranked South Carolina in the SEC Tournament, didn't get it back to a one-possession game again.

"We knew it was a possibility," said Rivers, who had 20 points for NC State. "We watched the game when they played South Carolina ... so we didn't want it to happen. But it happened, and like [James] said: we just kept our head up, stayed together."

Now NC State is set for a date with No. 2 seed Stanford in the Portland 4 Region.

Jackson had 33 points and 10 rebounds in a dominating showing for the Lady Vols, including 12 points in the first 5 minutes before finishing 13 of 22 from the field. Tennessee was trying for its third straight trip to the regional semifinals. And the Lady Vols flirted with tying the second-biggest comeback in women's tournament history.

"They've done it a lot this year," Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said. "They've been able to wipe away a lot of big leads. And I think the one thing that has always helped us: Our emotions rarely get the best of us."

GONZAGA 77, UTAH 66

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Kayleigh Truong scored 21 points, Yvonne Ejim added 17 points and 13 rebounds, and fourth-seeded Gonzaga advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in nearly a decade by beating No. 5 seed Utah in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

The Bulldogs used a barrage of three-point shooting in the second and third quarters to overcome an early deficit and advanced to their first regional semifinal since 2015. Gonzaga (32-3) will face top-seeded Texas in the Portland 4 Regional semifinal on Friday in Portland, Ore.

Truong and twin sister Kaylynne were on the mark from the perimeter as the Bulldogs hit 12 three-pointers in the first three quarters and led by as many as 21. The Bulldogs finished 12 of 22 from three-point range.

Alissa Pili led Utah (23-11) with 35 points, her fifth 30-point game of the season, in her final game for the Utes. Pili scored the first 10 points of the game for the Utes and closed her career with a three-pointer with 2 seconds left before having a long hug with Utah Coach Lynne Roberts.

North Carolina State's Aziaha James, left, attempts a shot ahead of Tennessee's Jasmine Powell, right, during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Tennessee's Jasmine Powell is fouled by North Carolina State's Zoe Brooks late in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



North Carolina State's Madison Hayes reacts to a play during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Tennessee's Tamari Key (20) and Avery Strickland (13) walk off the court with their teammates after losing to North Carolina State in a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Tennessee's Rickea Jackson (2) drives against North Carolina State's Zoe Brooks during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



North Carolina State's Aziaha James, left, steals the ball from Tennessee's Jewel Spear (0) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



North Carolina State's Mimi Collins, right, and Tennessee's Jewel Spear battle for a rebound during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper reacts to a call during the second half of a second-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

