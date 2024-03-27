A REVIEW: ‘Aladdin’ at WAC sparkles just like you’d expect it to

Actual Disney magic is happening at the Walton Arts Center thanks to "Disney's Aladdin."

I cannot begin to figure out how the magic carpet works. Not that I was paying that much attention to how the carpet soared through the stars. I was more captivated by Adi Roy and Senzel Ahmady singing "A Whole New World" as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

That's just one of many stage tricks in the Broadway adaptation of the 1992 animated Disney feature: The Genie emerges from the lamp, and costumes change before your eyes. (I don't want to ruin the surprise, but apparently, Jafar is fabulous.)

My 6-year-old was not as impressed as I was about the costumes. He liked watching Aladdin, played by Roy, swing from building tops, then disappear from one side of the stage and appear on another. For him, it was the onstage combat by Aladdin's three friends played by Nathan Levy, J. Andrew Spears, and cast member Colt Prattes, who did a quick interview with What's Up! last week.

With the omission of Aladdin's pet monkey, for the three close pals there's more room for comedy. Iago, based on the parrot voiced by Gilbert Godfrey in the 1992 movie, is now played by the hilarious Aaron Choi -- who never failed to get big laughs from the packed house last night.

Also "stealing the show" was Marcus M. Martin as the Genie of the Lamp, who opens the show with "Arabian Nights" and remarks at one point: "Everyone here clearly has a gym membership," as the cast danced around in gorgeous and colorful Arabian-inspired costumes.

In an Our Town cover story, Alex Reyes, the associate company manager of Disney's Broadway production of "Aladdin" and native of Centerton, told us that Martin is one of the best to play the Genie in the musical version of the show.

"He is incredibly funny. His vocals are amazing," Reyes told me. Reyes also lauded the talents of Roy, who plays Aladdin in this run.

"There's some real true Broadway talent coming to Fayetteville," Reyes said. "I hope that Northwest Arkansas leaves the show just feeling happy. I think this show delivers exactly that."

Martin certainly lives up to the hype. He had the audience on their feet for standing ovations at the end and literally dazzled on stage -- his bald scalp sparkles with glitter. I especially loved his take on "Friend Like Me," when he does a game show bit. It's simple, but a little callback to my favorite genie of all time -- Robin Williams.

The supporting actors in the show were my favorite part of the story. Admittedly the genie is written in a way that overwhelms the romance in "Aladdin," but the main actors did well to make you fall in love with them and their story. They really sound and look like what you would expect from Disney characters. My only note is that they could be a little louder. There were a couple of times where I lost both Roy's and Martin's voice in the horn lines from the incredible band that plays under the stage.

I really liked being able to see the conductor during the show too. It was a little reminder that you're seeing Disney happen in person, and it put me in mind of the conductor from "Fantasia."

I suspect many a Broadway fan was born last night, too, and I couldn't help but think back to something Prattes said during our interview.

He told me that he knew he wanted to become an actor after seeing all the smiles on people's faces while they watched live theater during the first show he ever saw. Last night, Baum Walker Hall was filled to the brim and full of smiling faces. Even my 6-year old who agreed to watch the "princess story" if he got a Twix bar walked away with an eye full of stars and a smile.

__

FAQ

'Disney's Aladdin'

WHEN-- 7 p.m. March 27; 1:30 & 7 p.m. March 28; 8 p.m. March 29; 2 & 8 p.m. March 30; 2 p.m. March 31

WHERE -- Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

COST -- $80 & up

INFO --waltonartscenter.org; aladdinthemusical.com

BONUS -- Enjoy drinks, snacks and a themed photo booth before the show for an additional $25.