Hogs return rusty from spring break

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks looked like a football team coming off spring break Tuesday, with too many fumbles and dropped passes in the sixth workout of spring drills, though the miscues were countered by plenty of big offensive plays.

The Razorbacks worked inside Walker Pavilion in shoulder pads and shorts with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees with plenty of gusting wind in Northwest Arkansas.

The Taylen Green to Andrew Armstrong connection, which started spring hot, kept on its roll, as the two combined on a deep touchdown pass during 7-on-7 drills. Armstrong also made another one-handed catch and was seemingly matched up against sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton on most of his reps. That pairing has provided some of the best high-level reps of spring.

Armstrong also dodged disaster when safety Jayden Johnson read a quick pass over the middle and caused a collision that could have ended badly but did not.

The defensive units won all but one of the situational segments at the end of practice -- two-minute drills and get-the-ball-back periods -- as the second offense converted a first down and ran the clock almost to nothing in closing out the team drills. That sequence could have gone better for the offense after Andreas Paaske caught a second-and-5 pass for a 9-yard gain, but the transfer tight end allowed himself to be ridden out of bounds to stop the clock. That decision prompted offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to shout, "Slide down and be inbounds!"

The defense logged numerous "sacks" and pass breakups, and nickel back Lorando Johnson, cornerback Marquise Robinson and linebacker Brad Spence all had interceptions during the two hour-plus workout. Johnson's pick came against Austin Ledbetter on a comeback route, Spence intercepted Malachi Singleton at the goal line in low red zone work, and Robinson had a diving interception against Singleton in a two-minute scenario.

The defense also implemented a new package, with junior Nico Davillier and Spence. a sophomore, playing the "Buck" position, a stand-up role on the edge that provides versatility with a 3-3-5 look that Coach Sam Pittman often refers to as a "mint" front.

"It's basically like a little outside linebacker but a defensive lineman," Davillier said to describe it. "We drop in coverage. We play the run, pass rush. It's just a stand-up end basically.

"I like it because I get to be more versatile. I just get to help my team out a lot more than I would be probably in the 4I [an inside shade alignment versus an offensive tackle]."

Pittman said prior to spring break the front is something the Razorbacks will have to be able to run in the fall, and defensive tackle Cam Ball also touted it Tuesday.

"It can definitely free up some one on ones on the interior," Ball said. "It shows versatility for the inside guys as well with, like I said, more one on ones in pass rush."

Isaac TeSlaa had a huge performance with the catch of the day, a leaping one-handed grab over the middle, combined with numerous other strong catches offset by one drop. Slot man Isaiah Sategna continued his good spring with another strong day that included a couple of would-be touchdowns.

From an injury standpoint, tight end Luke Hasz was back in action after suffering a lower ankle sprain March 14, the final practice before spring break that featured 72 scrimmage plays with live tackling. Hasz was not as active in the pass game as usual but did have a good catch down the left seam from Green early in 7-on-7 work.





Receiver Jaedon Wilson, who had been dealing with a hamstring tweak, was back at full speed and had a couple of good catches.

Also, tight end Ty Washington, who is recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered in the Hogs' 39-36 overtime win at Florida on Nov. 4, upgraded to a green (no-contact) jersey though he was held out of team periods. Receiver Bryce Stephens did not dress out as he continues to recover from a lower leg injury.

The post-practice interviews featured Ball, Davillier and tailback Ja'Quinden Jackson with plenty of humor.

Jackson, a redshirt senior transfer from Utah, spoke about the ankle and foot injury he played through last season, then added, "Hopefully this will be my last year in football. I pray to God it is. I can't do another fall camp."

Jackson has taken his share of first-team reps in another talented running back room for the Razorbacks which also includes returnees Dominique Johnson, Rashod Dubinion and Isaiah Augustave and freshman Braylen Russell.

Ball was asked about his humorous commentary while watching kicker Cam Little's impressive Pro Day performance and whether he's thinking about a career in sports media.

"I mean, if y'all got an open spot for me, I'll come on now," Ball said. "Cam Little. That's a good guy. I've known him since freshman year. To see a person I came in with like that and to have the path that he's on right now to be drafted at the next level, it was just amazing to see with my own eyes. I had to hype my boy up, you know?"

In fastball starts, Green and Singleton both had solid gains on run-pass option keepers and Augustave had a long run after breaking free over the left edge. Tyrone Broden caught a play-action slant from Green for decent yardage and Green went 1 for 3.

Linebacker Carson Dean put together a good day while working primarily with the starters in combination with Xavian Sorey, including a pass breakup against Green during fastballs.

Singleton threw incomplete on his only pass of fastballs, which was broken up by cornerback Jaheim Singletary. Jacolby Criswell went 1 for 4 with the third group, though a wideout had a drop and he and Kamron Bibby had a pair of miscommunications regarding routes.