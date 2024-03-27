JBU women’s basketball coach Soderquist retires

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Jeff Soderquist announced Tuesday he is retiring after 27 seasons as head coach of the John Brown women's basketball program.

"I would like to thank the JBU family for the last 36 years," Soderquist said in a news release. "Thank you to the professors and administrators while I was a student, and especially to everyone I have worked with in the department of athletics for the last 31 years. To the two directors of athletics I have worked for, Dr. Bob Burns and Robyn Daugherty, thank you for believing in me. I came here as a student-athlete in 1988, and never thought I would be here 36 years later. But most importantly, thank you to all the student-athletes that I have been blessed to coach. I love you all, you have meant so much to me and I cherished sharing life with the same intensity and purpose we have lived out for [God's] greater story every day."

Soderquist led the Golden Eagles to 424 wins and seven NAIA Tournament appearances, including a semifinal appearance in 2014.

In what would be his final season in 2023-24, Soderquist and the Golden Eagles went 22-0 in conference play to win the Sooner Athletic Conference regular-season championship and took the SAC Tournament title -- both program firsts. The Golden Eagles won 27 straight games and finished 29-4 overall, losing to Indiana Tech in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.

Soderquist earned SAC Coach of the Year honors for the second time in his career.

"Jeff has built a tremendous women's basketball program over the last 27 years," Daugherty said in a press release. "He has poured his heart and soul into the program, and specifically the student-athletes, meeting individually with players regularly throughout the year and asking life questions, gathering prayer requests, and ensuring academic success. His commitment to developing the whole person is very evident as you watch the interactions he has with current and former players.

"Jeff has also served as Assistant Director of Athletics and has been a tremendous asset to our coaching staff, and to me personally. I have learned a lot from Jeff over the years and he will definitely be missed. I am so grateful for the years I have worked alongside Coach. I am grateful to call him friend."

Soderquist is a 1993 graduate of John Brown and was an assistant coach on the men's staff for John Sheehy before taking over the women's program in 1997. He also was men's tennis coach at JBU and assistant athletic director.

"In his 27 years of leading women's basketball at JBU, Coach Soderquist has been an outstanding example of the way JBU carries out its mission," JBU President Chip Pollard said in a press release. "Through his leadership, the players on his teams have been excellent performing on the court, learning in the classroom, serving in the community and representing JBU's Christian commitments. He will be deeply missed, but his influence will continue on for many years through the lives of his players."