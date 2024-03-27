McDonald’s adds Krispy Kreme to menu

McDonald's Corp. will bring Krispy Kreme Inc.'s doughnuts to its restaurants across the United States, marking the burger chain's latest effort to attract diners for breakfast and all-day snacking.

Krispy Kremes will first become available at some McDonald's later this year, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. A nationwide rollout is expected by the end of 2026.

Adding Krispy Kreme products to its menu gives McDonald's "a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day," said Tariq Hassan, the chief marketing officer for McDonald's USA.

The chains tested diners' appetite for the treats in 160 McDonald's restaurants in two Kentucky cities, according to the statement, and results "exceeded expectations." The lineup will include three of Krispy Kreme's most popular doughnuts -- the original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced kreme filled -- which will be delivered to McDonald's locations every day.

For Krispy Kreme, the deal will more than double the locations where consumers can buy its products, Chief Executive Officer Josh Charlesworth said. McDonald's had more than 13,000 restaurants in the U.S. as of Dec. 31. The doughnut chain has more than 14,000 "points of access," according to the statement Tuesday.