Americold plans 30

jobs in Russellville

Americold Realty Trust celebrated a $90 million Russellville investment Tuesday that expands the logistics providers presence in Arkansas with a 131,000-square-foot facility that is projected to create 30 jobs.

"This facility was built with state-of-the-art automation to support production and the supply chain for one of North America's leading branded food companies," George Chappelle, chief executive officer at Americold, said in celebrating the plant's ground-breaking. "We continue to innovate to provide best-in-class service for our customers as we help them feed the world."

The cold-storage facility, an extension of the company's existing Russellville plant, will be part of Americold's global network of warehousing and distribution operations that store and ship food. Americold operates 245 temperature-controlled facilities across the globe, including 11 facilities in Arkansas.

"The increased capacity will not only bring new job opportunities but will also allow Americold's customers to increase production and distribution," Russellville Mayor Fred Teague said.

Americold, a real estate investment trust, will qualify for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission's state income tax credit for job creation, based on the number of new hires as a result of the project.

-- Andrew Moreau

Australian business

seminar scheduled

A free seminar in April is designed to help Arkansas businesses interested in exporting products to Australia.

The program will feature Paul Ostaff, international market entry consultant with Reignite Consulting of Melbourne, who will discuss doing business in Australia, including how best to go about trade deals -- including information on cultural and and language issues that could derail negotiations.

The Doing Business with Australia seminar will be April 3 from 2 p.m. through 3 p.m. Those registered may obtain a recording of the webinar if they aren't able to log in during the live presentation. Those wishing to attend may register at the Arkansas District Export Council website.

The event is hosted by Arkansas Economic Development Commission Manufacturing Solutions and the Arkansas District Export Council.

-- John Magsam

State Index finishes

flat as market falls

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 921.03, up 0.44 of a point.

"The stock market faded late Tuesday as tech leader Nvidia fell 2.5% after a blistering rally as investors juggle a mountain of reports that dictate conviction," Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates, said.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.