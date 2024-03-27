BASEBALL

Cardinals' CF to IL

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dylan Carlson will begin the season on the injured list with a sprained left shoulder, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Tuesday. Carlson was injured in a collision Monday with right fielder Jordan Walker. Prospect Victor Scott will be the opening-day starter in center field. Carlson's injury is the latest setback to the Cardinals' outfield. Tommy Edman, who was originally expected to start in center field, is on the IL with a wrist injury. Left fielder Lars Nootbaar received the same designation because of fractured ribs. Carlson had taken advantage of Edman's absence to lead the Cardinals in spring training with three home runs and 13 RBI.

Montgomery to D'backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Jordan Montgomery have agreed on a $25 million, one-year contract with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The option for next year can become guaranteed to Montgomery if he makes at least 10 starts this season. Montgomery pitched for Texas against Arizona in the World Series last year, and his addition bulks up the defending National League champions' rotation just days before the regular season begins. Montgomery is 38-34 with a 3.68 ERA in 141 career games games (140 starts) with the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Rangers.

Mets release Bickford

Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by the New York Mets on Tuesday after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration. Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, salaries determined in arbitration are not guaranteed. A player with a nonguaranteed contract receives 45 days' termination pay if released within 15 days of opening day and 30 days' pay if released earlier in spring training. Third baseman J.D. Davis was released by San Francisco on March 11 after winning $6.9 million in arbitration and got $1,112,903 in termination pay from the Giants. Bickford was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday to open a roster spot for designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Washington hires AD

Washington hired Pat Chun as athletic director away from Apple Cup rival Washington State on Tuesday, reaching across the state to fill its AD job about a week after it surprisingly came open. Washington was stung last week when Troy Dannen left after less than six months on the job to take over at Nebraska. Dannen's introductory news conference in Lincoln, Neb., was on Tuesday. The school quickly targeted Chun, who has been at Washington State since 2018. The Cougars are facing an uncertain future and trying to rebuild the Pac-12 after the departure of Washington and nine other schools led to the conference's collapse. Chun takes over in Seattle as Washington prepares to leave for the Big Ten. Chun, an Ohio native, has extensive experience in the Big Ten, having spent 15 years at Ohio State as executive associate AD. Chun served on the NCAA's Division I Transformation Committee, was part of the College Football Playoff selection committee and is currently a member of the Division I Council.

SOCCER

MLS refs end lockout

Major League Soccer and its referees announced a seven-year labor contract Tuesday, ending a 37-day lockout that led to the use of replacement officials. Match officials will average a 28.36% increase this year, followed by hikes of 3% in 2025, 6% in 2026, 3% each in 2027 and 2029, and 4% apiece in 2029 and 2030, according to Peter Manikowski, president of the Professional Soccer Referees Association. He said a top-scale referee will earn a minimum $200,000 starting in 2028. The Professional Referee Organization, which supplies match officials to MLS, the NWSL and some lower-tier leagues, locked out officials on Feb. 18, three days ahead of the MLS opener, after the union rejected a tentative five-year deal to replace the expired deal. PRO and the union, which has about 260 members, said they had ratified an agreement reached last week that runs until Jan. 31, 2031. Replacement officials were used in the first 69 games over the opening five weeks of this season, drawing some criticism.

FOOTBALL

Steelers sign returner

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran running back/kickoff return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year deal. The contract carries a total value of $6 million a source with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. Patterson, 33, spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. A four-time All-Pro, Patterson gives the Steelers a veteran to help them adjust to the league's new kickoff rules designed to produce more returns. Patterson has nine kickoff returns for a touchdown in his 11-year career with Minnesota, Oakland, New England, Chicago and Atlanta. Patterson has led the league in kickoff return average three times and has seven kickoff returns of 100 yards or more.

TENNIS

Medvedev wins 350th

Defending Miami Open champion Daniil Medvedev won his 350th career match to move into the quarterfinals for a fourth straight year, beating Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (5), 6-0 on Tuesday. After a tight opening set, No. 3 seed Medvedev pulled away to win his ninth straight match in south Florida and continue his run at back-to-back titles. Medvedev trailed 4-0 in the tiebreaker before rallying to take the set. He said he used that momentum to get out to a fast start and finish his milestone victory. Medvedev goes for victory No. 351 today against Nicolas Jarry, the No. 22 seed who ousted No. 7 seed Casper Ruud 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, seeded No. 2, improved to 19-1 in matches this year with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Christopher O'Connell to reach the quarterfinals.

In the middle of the match, commentators said a spectator had fainted in the 82 degree temperatures and play was stopped. Sinner came to the sideline and passed up drinks and towels to the person. Also advancing was Tomas Machac, who reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Matteo Arnaldi. On the women's side, two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka defeated Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-3 to make the semifinals. It was the second time that Azarenka, 34, has made it to the semifinals this season after going that far just once in 2023. She has won the Miami Open three times.