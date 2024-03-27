100 years ago

March 27, 1924

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Officers in four states, Missouri, Illinois, Tennesee and Arkansas, today are investigating theft of a registered U.S. mail pouch from the St. Louis Southwestern depot at Piggott, Ark., Monday night. The sack, it was announced today, contained $9,000 in three packages. The money was in currency and was consigned from the Bank of Piggott to the St. Louis depository. The pouch was taken to the depot at 6 o'clock Monday at locked in the baggage room. At 11:15 p.m. that night, when the train arrived, the pouch was gone. An open window showed ho the bandits had gained entrance.

50 years ago

March 27, 1974

Harold Nelson, former national manager of Associated Milk Producers, Inc., pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a federal indictment charging him with giving false testimony to a federal Grand Jury at Little Rock investigating AMPI's illegal campaign contributions. ... The indictment charged that Nelson falsely told the federal Grand Jury for the Eastern District of Arkansas September 7 that AMPI never had made any political contributions from its corporate funds to candidates for federal office. It is a violation of federal law for corporations to donate to national campaigns.

25 years ago

March 27, 1999

SPRINGDALE -- Tyson Foods, Inc. announced Friday that it has reached a settlement with striking workers at its poultry plant in Corydon, Ind., ending a walkout that began Jan. 3. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Tyson's operations are mostly nonunion, but the Springdale-based poultry giant picked up the Corydon plant with its acquisition last year of Rogers-based Hudson Foods Inc. The Corydon processing plant's about 300 employees are represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. Small groups of union members staged several events in this region in recent months to publicize their labor dispute.

10 years ago

March 27, 2014

A probe into whether global retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act is costing the company millions -- $439 million over the past two fiscal years and up to $240 million in the current fiscal year -- and the tally is expected to rise even higher before all matters are settled. Wal-Mart said in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing that expenses for Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigations and its growing global compliance program were $282 million for fiscal 2014, which ended Jan. 31, and $157 million for fiscal 2013. Those internal, company investigations started in Mexico in 2011 after it was alleged that Wal-Mart bribed Mexican officials to speed construction.