Part of Arkansas 178, across Bull Shoals Dam, will be closed Thursday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled a temporary full closure of Arkansas 178 across Bull Shoals Dam from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Crews will remove equipment they had used to do maintenance work on the dam.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.

Drivers can use the following detours to avoid the area:

–Arkansas 178 and Arkansas 5 to Arkansas 126 through Midway and Gassville

–Arkansas 6 and Arkansas 412 through Flippin and Arkansas 178 through Bull Shoals.



