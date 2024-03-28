Tactics are dangerous

I have enormous respect and admiration for those on the front lines of law enforcement, but those feelings quickly turn to anger and disdain regarding the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Concerning their most recent local fiasco, common sense dictates that Airport Director Bryan Malinowski was intentionally put in a situation where a firefight was to be expected.

It appears the action-movie approach to serving a simple search warrant was gratuitous, futile, and deadly. Any rational human being could have suggested any number of safe and sensible methods for serving this warrant. Malinowski was a public citizen who presumably had been under surveillance for years. And this was their best plan? Pound on the front door at 6 a.m. Are they stupid or do they just like killing people?

These practices span over 30 years back to 1993 when the same agency mentality caused the deaths of 82 Branch Davidians, including 28 children, while in their compound. This happened because opportunities to peacefully arrest David Koresh on his regular bicycle trips to town were ignored.

Seems to me that when the Bozo Brigade dresses up as make-believe military commandos and arrives at a scene, they do not want a peaceful outcome. They've come for a fight. ATF tactics are outrageous and a very real danger to every American. My deepest sympathies to the Malinowski family.

WILL COHEN

North Little Rock