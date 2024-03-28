Former Mississippi County officer facing charges of sexual assault, child porn

The Arkansas State Police on Wednesday arrested a former police officer and deputy on sexual assault and child sexual abuse material charges, a news release states.

Agents arrested Colton Crabb, 26, at his Gosnell residence and booked him in the Mississippi County jail on charges of first-degree sexual assault and distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, the release states. Crabb was released on a $50,000 bond the same day, jail records show.

Crabb was employed by Blytheville police and then hired by the Mississippi County sheriff's office, but he is no longer a law enforcement officer, the release states.